Ben Simmons participates in Sixers practice

By Jack Winter
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ben Simmons is playing basketball again for the Philadelphia 76ers. How his mindset has changed since ending his holdout and reporting to the team last week, though, seems poised to remain a major question mark heading into the Sixers’ regular-season opener. Simmons practiced with the Sixers on Sunday for...

