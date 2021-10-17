CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Orgeron, LSU reportedly reach separation agreement

By Adam Spencer
saturdaydownsouth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Orgeron has been embattled as the LSU coach this year. Even though it was only 2 years ago that LSU went 15-0 and won a national title, the last 2 years have been rough. After a 5-5...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

