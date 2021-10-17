Instate OL enjoys latest trip to Carolina

College football fans, particularly the diehards of the SEC, can sometimes forget that the players are humans. This is especially true for kickers, who are expected to do their job and are only remembered when they don't do it, which is usually on the biggest stage - the end of the game.
Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 5 Alabama hosts Tennessee on October 23 at 6 p.m. CT, the SEC announced Monday. The matchup in Bryant-Denny Stadium will be televised by ESPN. It will be the 104th all-time meeting between Alabama and the Volunteers, dating back to 1901, with the Crimson Tide holding a 58-37-8 series lead.
We’re only through the first month of the 2021 college football season, but ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum is already writing off the Clemson Tigers. During this Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Finebaum made an interesting comment about Clemson’s outlook moving forward. Not only does he see the Tigers struggling the rest of this season, he thinks their dynasty is officially over.
It may be hard to believe, but we have reached the midseason point in college football. For some head coaches, that means the clock is ticking on whether they will have the same job next season. Whether head coaches like it or not, the college football coaching carousel never stops spinning.
LSU will need a new head coach at season’s end, and believe it or not Gus Malzahn’s name has been thrown around as a possibility. The LSU Tigers will part ways with Ed Orgeron at the end of the season. The decision comes just two years after Orgeron helped guide the program to a national championship.
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
Virginia Tech seemed to have it all figured out when it hired Justin Fuente, who rebuilt the Memphis program, to replace legend Frank Beamer. Fast forward a few years, and after a solid start, Fuente’s tenure in Blacksburg has really hit the skids. After a 10-4 year in 2016 to...
No. 2 Tennessee defeated Alabama, 51-0, Friday night in Tuscaloosa. The Vols’ rugby team remains unbeaten during the 2021 fall season. Tennessee kicked off its 2021 fall schedule at Ohio State on Sept. 4, winning 30-23 against the Buckeyes. UT was also victorious at Cincinnati on Sept. 5, defeating the Bearcats 22-0.
Before every single episode of College GameDay goes live on ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to get his thoughts on some of the top games in the country. This Saturday morning, Corso revealed his pick to win the national championship this season. Herbstreit asked Corso if he believes the...
The most popular topic in Baton Rouge these days is LSU football‘s coaching search. Tigers athletic director Scott Woodward is searching for a new head coach after the program announced that it will part ways with Ed Orgeron after the 2021 season. We still have a month and a half...
Jackson State and Deion Sanders are back in the top 25 while two other HBCUs are receiving votes in the national poll.
Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
Being a football fan in the state of Michigan is not easy. When it comes to the NFL the Detroit Lions are really good at getting your hopes up and finding a new way of letting you down each week. I recently was able to move back home to the...
The bye week for the UTEP football program is a great opportunity for players to get some rest in, especially for the 6-1 Miners that are bowl eligible for the first time since 2014. The bye week is also a great week for these athletes to capitalize on Name, Image...
When we talk about college marching bands, we’re typically talking about Ohio State’s. This time, it’s the Michigan band that deserves recognition. During halftime of the Michigan-Northwestern game on Saturday, the University of Michigan marching band took a pretty hilarious shot at the Buckeyes. The band performed a beer pong...
Just about every college football program in the country wants quarterback Arch Manning. But who does the five-star quarterback want?. No recruit is under a microscope like Arch Manning. Every visit he takes is watched with bated breath. Everything he says and does is followed by recruiting buffs hoping to...
Class of 2023 linebacker Drayk Bowen of Merrillville, IN has narrowed his list to three schools on Friday. The 6-foot-2 220 pounder is down to Auburn, Clemson, and Notre Dame. Bowen also said that he will announce his commitment on Nov. 7. “My stepmom is having a baby shower that...
