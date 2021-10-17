CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Top Democrats woo Black voters in Virginia governor's race

By WILL WEISSERT
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h8ySd_0cU4MndR00
Election 2021 Virigina Governor Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, left, arrives on stage during a rally with Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe in Norfolk, Va., Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Abrams was in town to encourage voters to vote for the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in the November election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Steve Helber)

NORFOLK, Va. — (AP) — Voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams on Sunday urged Black churchgoers to turn out for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in next month's Virginia governor's election, saying that what happens in the most watched race this year will "show the world who we are" in future contests with even higher stakes.

Abrams has become a leading national voice in the party since narrowly losing the 2018 race for governor in Georgia. With her appearances at three churches in Norfolk, Abrams is joining other political heavyweights in trying to ensure that a state trending increasingly Democratic in recent years does not flip back to the Republican column on Nov. 2.

McAuliffe, governor from 2014 to 2018 and a former Democratic National Committee chairman, visited separate churches and later led a rally with Abrams outside an early voting station. “We gotta get everybody out to vote,” he said.

His Republican opponent, former business executive Glenn Youngkin, held a series of weekend events, including rallying Latino voters in the Washington suburbs.

“I am the daughter of not one, but two pastors,” said Abrams, who like all attendees entering Second Calvary Baptist Church showed a card indicating that she was fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The pastor, Geoffrey Guns, wore a black T-shirt emblazoned with “VOTE” and told the congregation that what's “coming up is a very important election.” He repeated the phrase to louder applause and cries of ”Amen."

President Joe Biden won Virginia by 10 percentage points over Donald Trump in 2020, but the McAuliffe-Youngkin race appears to be coming down to the wire. To shore up a contest they hope will give them momentum heading into next year's midterms, when the party's narrow control of Congress is at stake, national Democrats are turning out in force for McAuliffe.

First lady Jill Biden campaigned with him on Friday. Former President Barack Obama is coming this week. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms visited three Black churches in Richmond on Sunday. Vice President Kamala Harris, in a video to be seen at 300 churches statewide for the next two-plus weeks, calls McAuliffe "the leader Virginia needs at this moment." Biden is planning his own visit.

Youngkin has largely shied away from outside Republican stalwarts, hoping to attract independents disillusioned by Trump. Youngkin also has not campaigned personally with Trump, though the former president phoned into a Virginia rally last week featuring Steve Bannon, a longtime Trump strategist.

Abrams told the congregations that in McAuliffe's first term as governor, he increased funding for education and ensured that tens of thousands of former felons and others who had been removed from voter rolls had their right to the ballot box restored.

"I know you get tired of being called a bellwether state but I’m going to tell you — as someone from one of those newly purplish states — we’ve got to look to you for wisdom,” she said, referring to once reliably Republican Georgia backing Biden and two Democratic senators last cycle.

During a subsequent stop, Abrams appealed to her audience: “What you say in 2021 will show the world who we are in 2022 and 2024 and beyond.”

At Faith Deliverance Christian Center, where congregants gathered in a gymnasium, the pastor, Sharon Riley, thanked Abrams for not being elected Georgia governor because “we now see that God had a plan” and that Abrams' work since in defense of voting rights has made her one of the “most significant” people in the nation.

Abrams said when she first began running for office, she felt mixing politics and church was bad. But, she said, her mother eventually reminded her that “politics is always in the church” and her father said that the Bible “is one of the most intense political texts ever written.”

“Voting is an act of faith,” Abrams said. “I need you to do the job.”

___ This story has been updated to correct that last week’s Trump Virginia rally featured Steve Bannon rather than being organized by him and to remove reference to Youngkin calling into that rally.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

Dems hope power of presidency can help Virginia gov's race

RICHMOND, Va — (AP) — Virginia Democrats are hoping the power of the presidency can help them retain the governor's seat in the closely watched and tightly contested election less than two weeks away. Former President Barack Obama planned to campaign with Terry McAuliffe in Richmond on Saturday afternoon and...
VIRGINIA STATE
WOKV

Obama sharply criticizes Youngkin in Va. governor's race

RICHMOND, Va — (AP) — Former President Barack Obama offered a sharp rebuke of the Republican candidate for Virginia governor, Glenn Youngkin, as he encouraged voters on Saturday to support Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the closely watched race. Obama accused Youngkin of portraying himself as a friendly everyman while encouraging...
VIRGINIA STATE
WOKV

GOP uses voters to push election reforms in unlikely states

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Republicans have succeeded this year in passing a range of voting restrictions in states they control politically, from Georgia to Iowa to Texas. They're not stopping there. Republicans in at least four states where Democrats control the governor's office, the legislature or both — California,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

New Jersey governor race tests Murphy's progressive politics

TRENTON, N.J. — (AP) — Paid sick leave. Taxpayer-funded community college. A phased-in $15 minimum wage. New Jersey has taken a decidedly liberal shift under first-term Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, increasing income taxes on the wealthy, expanding voting rights and tightening the state's already restrictive gun laws. It’s a notable change from his predecessor, Republican Chris Christie, who spent two terms pushing more moderate policies.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Washington, VA
Norfolk, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Norfolk, VA
Society
City
Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, VA
Elections
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Virginia Elections
WOKV

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A deal within reach, President Joe Biden and Congress’ top Democrats edged close to sealing their giant domestic legislation, though the informal deadline appeared to slip as they worked to scale back the measure and determine how to pay for it. Negotiations were expected to continue...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WOKV

Vaccine mandates create conflict with defiant workers

BATH, Maine — (AP) — Josh “Chevy” Chevalier is a third-generation shipbuilder who hasn't missed a day of work during the pandemic in his job as a welder constructing Navy warships on the Maine coast. But he's ready to walk away from his job because of an impending mandate from...
BATH, ME
WOKV

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law gets Supreme Court arguments

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday allowed a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in effect for now. But in an unusual move the justices said they want to hear arguments in the case at the soonest opportunity. Those arguments at the high court on...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Jill Biden
WOKV

Biden to meet Pope Francis amid some rifts with US bishops

There's an intriguing subplot to President Joe Biden's upcoming meeting with Pope Francis. The world's two most prominent Roman Catholics will be celebrating a shared outlook on church teaching and vital social issues even as Biden faces unwavering opposition from many U.S. Catholic bishops over his stances on abortion and LGBTQ rights.
RELIGION
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy