CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Nocturnal Leg Cramps

By earlnabby Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 6 days ago

Supposedly magnesium helps although I tried it when pregnant and am not sure if it helps. You can give it a try and also stretch before bedtime and use heat on your muscles at bedtime. People have reported relief from leg cramps at night by putting a bar of...

community.myfitnesspal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Herald

Dog suddenly ups nocturnal bathroom breaks

The latest odd finding in my 11-year-old dog really has me puzzled. My dog just had her annual exam, and everything seemed to be relatively normal. She received her necessary vaccines and had a heartworm blood test that came back as negative. She was completely normal for a day or two and then suddenly had an overnight of excessively frequent needs to urinate — my husband and I took turns taking her outside every 2-3 hours! It lessened the next day and I called my vet. He suggested that since it was lessening that I should give it another 24 hours to see what developed or if the issue resolved. My first thought was a urinary infection. Over the next day or so, the frequency of urination continued to drop, and she has been normal since then. What could have happened? Can a urinary infection resolve spontaneously and that fast and are there other underlying problems that might be going on still? The good news is she is back to normal, and I want her to stay that way.
PETS
Times Gazette

Nocturnal noshing from nowhere

I am a person of generally good habits, which is why it is puzzling when I acquire a bad one. Habits are probably the most important thing when it comes to having a happy life. I eat things that make me feel good and are good for me. I take my long walk every day. I do daily pushups (even though I hate them). I go to the doctor on a regular schedule and sleep a good amount every night. I haven’t smoked a cigarette since I was in my 20s when it seemed like fun. I stopped drinking alcohol when I realized it wasn’t doing anything positive for my health. All in all, I take a certain amount of pride in having good habits about things large and small.
HEALTH
Pretty Pearls

Instant Ways To Relieve Menstrual Cramps

Menstrual cramps or dysmenorrhea is a condition that affects girls and women of reproductive age. It is a common symptom among the female population, with close to 90% experiencing it at some point during their lives. The pain can vary from mild to severe, and it usually lasts from one to three days.
WTVW

Tips to ease swelling in arms and legs

Lower leg and foot swelling, also called edema, is caused by abnormal fluid from your veins building up in those areas. Many things can cause this swelling, such as standing for a long period of time, eating too much salt, or even heat. As temperatures rise, the heat can cause...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt#Dehydration#Mineral Water
myfitnesspal.com

Net calories and calories remaining, again

Well, first, the whole calorie goal mfp gives you IS mfp's recommendation so there is that. How are you getting the 2000 in exercise? Even for me, who spends her weekends constantly moving, it sounds like a lot. Meal timing doesn't matter unless you get indigestion or whatever and you...
WEIGHT LOSS
FIRST For Women

3 Simple Ways to Keep Your Blood Pressure Under Control

Staggeringly, almost half of women struggle with high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And a recent study published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology found that women in their early 40s with even mild hypertension — a top number between 130 and 139 mm Hg and a bottom number between 80 and 89 mm Hg — have more than double the risk of heart disease as men of the same age, with the same numbers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Why a Hot-Water Bottle Is the Key to Staying Cozy—And Easing Period Cramps—This Winter

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Our grandmothers have passed on many wise tips for moving through life, from beauty secrets to home remedies for everyday ailments. Among the top? Always have a hot-water bottle at the ready to help you with everything from relieving period cramps to warming your feet before bed on a chilly night.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Keto
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
EatThis

Dietitian Says This Is the Worst Food to Eat Before Bedtime—And It's a Popular One

Finding it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep? You're not alone. According to the Sleep Foundation, conservative estimates find that between 10% and 30% of adults suffer from chronic insomnia, though there are some studies that show this number to be closer to 50% to 60%. No matter if chronic insomnia is impacting 10% or 60% of the adult population, if you're one of the people suffering, it could be because of the food you're choosing to snack on late at night.
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

Does Coffee Make Period Cramps Worse? OB/GYNs Explain

Not even 100-degree weather or a dangerously bumpy subway ride will stop me from sipping on a scalding cup of coffee. So, when a co-worker of mine speculated that coffee might worsen period cramps, I was a bit dismissive of the idea. It's not that I didn't believe her, it's just that I didn't want to believe her. So, I turned to the experts for a second opinion. Here's what OB/GYNs have to say about consuming caffeine during your menstrual phase.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
myfitnesspal.com

Going to bed hungry. Good thing or bad thing?

Nonsense. Your body burns fat around the clock if you're in a calorie deficit. Doesn't matter when you eat those calories or what they came from when it comes to weight loss. That said it does matter when it comes to how you feel and psychological factors -ie some people have strong night snacking habits and find it easier just not to eat after djnner.
WEIGHT LOSS
scitechdaily.com

A Good Night’s Sleep May Lower Infant Obesity Risks

A new study suggests that newborns who get more sleep and wake up less throughout the night are at lower risk of being overweight. Scientists have long suggested that getting enough sleep at night is vital to staying healthy. Few studies, however, highlight the necessity of sufficient sleep during the first months of life. New research from investigators at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and collaborators suggests that newborns who sleep longer and wake up less throughout the night are less likely to be overweight in infancy. Their results are published in the journal Sleep.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
Well+Good

How Often Should You Change Your Sheets—Really?

We’ve all been there: You promise yourself that you’re going to change the sheets that have been on your bed for who-even-knows-how-long. But by the time your workday ends (and you’ve squeezed in a workout), collapsing into your bed seems much more appealing than stripping it. So, you tuck yourself into the dirty sheets and swear you’ll do it tomorrow. The next morning, the cycle repeats itself.
Woman's World

Eating Too Much of This Type of Food May Cause Hair Loss

Most of us are already familiar with the idea of healthy and unhealthy fats. Healthy fats such as avocado, olive oil, and salmon are linked to numerous health benefits, from better heart health to a stronger immune system. Unhealthy fats, including fat from red meat and fried foods, are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Now, research suggests that a diet high in unhealthy fats may also be linked to hair loss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MedicineNet.com

What Foods Help Lower Blood Sugar Quickly?

Blood sugar levels are an important part of our overall health. High blood sugar increases your risk of diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Knowing the foods you should remove and add to your diet may help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. ‌High blood sugar is a significant risk factor for...
HEALTH
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However, a study...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy