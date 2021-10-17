Nocturnal Leg Cramps

The latest odd finding in my 11-year-old dog really has me puzzled. My dog just had her annual exam, and everything seemed to be relatively normal. She received her necessary vaccines and had a heartworm blood test that came back as negative. She was completely normal for a day or two and then suddenly had an overnight of excessively frequent needs to urinate — my husband and I took turns taking her outside every 2-3 hours! It lessened the next day and I called my vet. He suggested that since it was lessening that I should give it another 24 hours to see what developed or if the issue resolved. My first thought was a urinary infection. Over the next day or so, the frequency of urination continued to drop, and she has been normal since then. What could have happened? Can a urinary infection resolve spontaneously and that fast and are there other underlying problems that might be going on still? The good news is she is back to normal, and I want her to stay that way.

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO