The Albert Lea High School Band department will present its first concert of the year on Monday. The performance will be at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium, and will feature Tiger Band, Symphonic Band and Concert Band. Tickets are available at the door and are $8 for adults and $6 for students and seniors. Children preschool and under, as well as Albert Lea Area Schools staff and students with ID, get in free. There is also a $40 family pass available for purchase. The pass is good for one household to attend all regular band, choir and orchestra concerts for the entire 2021-22 school year. Tickets and passes will also be available ahead of the concert on the ALHS website at https://www.alschools.org/Page/422.

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO