As predicted the Andalucia Masters offered a tormenting but highly entertaining week of golf, and as I kick myself for not considering Matt Fitzpatrick for the win I am now relishing the opportunity to move on to this week’s event. The Mallorca Golf Open makes its European Tour debut, and slots in nicely to the Spanish swing, as many of those who played at Valderrama last week head over to Santa Ponsa. With little course information available I am relying heavily on form to make my picks this week, so tread carefully when placing your own bets…

