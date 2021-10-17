CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

AEW Dynamite Reportedly Moving to Live Airings on West Coast

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW Dynamite is aiming to go live on both coasts, according to a new report. This morning’s Wrestling Observer Radio...

411mania.com

ringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Wanted To Lose RAW Women’s Title To Bianca Belair

One of the most common complaints in WWE right now is Charlotte Flair’s booking in the company. Flair continues to be criticized for getting multiple shots at titles which other WWE Superstars deserved far more than she did. Despite all the backlash, WWE is set on pushing Flair to the moon and that is unlikely to stop anytime soon.
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Note on Brock Lesnar Leaving After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown Angle

– As previously reported, Brock Lesnar received an indefinite suspension on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown after an in-ring segment and attack on Universal champion Roman Reigns. Lesnar took out his aggression on the suspension news on Adam Pearce. PWInsider reports that after his TV segment on SmackDown, Lesnar immediately left the building and left on his private plane to return home.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Adds Another City Name To Banned Words List

WWE has a list of banned words that they don’t want spoken on their programming. It seems that another city name found its way onto their list. In case you need a refresher, the latest list of banned words includes: “Blood, choke, belt, strap, diva, head shot, trauma, kayfabe, Mofos, house show, DQ, The Anti-Diva, spinal injuries, victim, violence, violent, wrestling, wrestlers, WWF, wifebeater, curb stomp, phrases including the word ‘push’ and ‘being over,’ babyface, heel, job, jobber, card, strangle, kill and murder.” Interestingly enough, Goldberg used “kill” in his promos directed at Bobby Lashley throughout their entire Crown Jewel program.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Planning Heel Turns And Face Turns Following The Draft

From time to time WWE officials shake things up on the main roster, and recently the Raw and SmackDown rosters got a major update in the WWE Draft a few weeks ago. PWInsider reports that following the WWE Draft the plan is for former NXT star Xia Li to work as a babyface on the SmackDown brand. Mia Yim is currently set to work as a face when she joins Raw.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Meltzer
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Told Current WWE Star “I Don’t Know If You Have It In You”

The WWE roster is currently loaded with talent, but unfortunately there just isn’t enough TV time to feature everyone on a consistent basis. Some talents end up sitting on the sidelines for extended periods of time which can obviously be frustrating for someone who is trying to break through. Mustafa...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Former WWE Divas Champion In Las Vegas Ahead Of Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory

Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory event is going down on October 23rd, and the company seemingly has a lot planned. This could likely include a few big debuts, since we already know the IInspiration are going to be on the show. Braun Strowman is also very likely for the event, but another name is in town as well.
WWE
411mania.com

Top Free Agent Expected To Debut This Weekend For Impact Wrestling (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that Adam Scherr, formerly Braun Strowman in WWE, is expected to debut for Impact Wrestling this weekend. Scherr was spotted flying to Las Vegas from Chicago this morning. Vegas, is the site of tomorrow night’s Bound for Glory PPV, as well as the subsequent TV tapings. It is likely that he’ll debut at Bound for Glory itself. Scherr plans to use the name ‘The Titan’ going forward.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (10/16)

Tonight’s special AEW Saturday Night Dynamite episode will air live on TNT from the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. AEW has announced that “Hangman” Page will appear on tonight’s show to address his Full Gear match with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Below is the full line-up announced for tonight:
WWE
fullpresscoverage.com

AEW Dynamite Lowest Number In Weeks

It’s Thursday and you know what that means… the ratings are out for the October 6th edition of AEW Dynamite, which was the company’s two-year anniversary show. This week’s edition of AEW Dynamite was their two-year anniversary show. AEW had loaded up the card as they made their way to Philadelphia.
MLB
ComicBook

AEW Reveals Big Cards for Next Week's Dynamite and Rampage

Next week's AEW cards for Dynamite and Rampage have been revealed, and there's a lot to get excited for on both shows. Next week is an odd one as far as scheduling, as Dynamite will not be on Wednesday like normal, but will air on Saturday night and will take place in Miami, Florida. Rampage will still be on its typically Friday night slot, but it will be going head to head with SmackDown thanks to a supersized episode of the Blue Brand that will extend it by half an hour, though it won't be on FOX but rather FS1 (due to the MLB playoffs).
MLB
ringsidenews.com

AEW Announces Huge Lineup For Saturday Night Dynamite Next Week

AEW will present Dynamite on Saturday night next week as they roll through Orlando. That is why Rampage will be live on Friday, and they have such a loaded card for the event. Next week’s Dynamite will very likely put some butts in the seats. Bryan Danielson will be in...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: AEW Star Calls Out The Rock To Come To Dynamite

That’s one way to go. There are stars in the wrestling world and then there is the Rock, who has long since been one of the biggest stars in the history of wrestling and one of the biggest stars in all of entertainment. That is going to get him a lot of attention, with some of it coming from fellow wrestlers. We saw that again this week, and it was done in the form of a rap.
WWE
Deadline

‘Survivor & ‘Chicago Fire’ Lead Thursday; Newbies ‘Alter Ego’ & ‘The Wonder Years’ See Lowest Viewerships Since Premieres

CBS and NBC reigned supreme on Wednesday evening as Survivor and Chicago Fire led the charge in primetime. Survivor returned to CBS to take the top ratings spot, earning a 1.0 in the 18-49 demo and 5.41 million viewers, per fast affiliates. The competition series jumped up by two tenths in demo rating and stayed steady in viewers from last week’s episode. In the same hour The Masked Singer  (0.9, 4.22M), which topped last week’s demo, also remained stable. Survivor also bested Chicago Med, The Goldbergs and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow in the 8 p.m. hour. Chicago Fire provided NBC with a...
CHICAGO, IL
ComicBook

Watch: AEW's Max Caster Calls Out Top Dolla After AEW Dynamite

In case you missed it, Top Dolla of the SmackDown faction Hit Row started up a war of words with AEW this past week when he called out its wrestlers for wearing fake sneakers on television. He initially wrote, "Some of y'all favorite wrestlers only wear sneakers on-camera to seem 'cool & hip' but in real life they rock vans and ASICS exclusively... but y'all not ready for that conversation." This prompted The Young Bucks to fire back by changing their Twitter bio to take credit for making Dolla trend on Twitter for a while, prompting him to release a diss track.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Two matches added to AEW Saturday Dynamite

AEW has added two matches to this week's Saturday edition of Dynamite. Jon Moxley will take on Wheeler Yuta. Yuta has aligned with the Best Friends stable of Orange Cassidy, Kris Statlander, Trent and Chuck Taylor. Cassidy will be in Yuta's corner. Penelope Ford will face Kiera Hogan. After Ruby...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black III set for AEW Dynamite

Next Saturday's AEW Dynamite will see the trilogy match between Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black. The two have squared off twice with Black winning both. He made his AEW debut with a win over Rhodes, interrupting what was believed to a retirement speech after the match. Black won again at Dynamite Grand Slam with Rhodes and Nightmare Family coach Arn Anderson splitting with him as a result.
WWE

