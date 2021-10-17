AEW Dynamite Reportedly Moving to Live Airings on West Coast

Next week's AEW cards for Dynamite and Rampage have been revealed, and there's a lot to get excited for on both shows. Next week is an odd one as far as scheduling, as Dynamite will not be on Wednesday like normal, but will air on Saturday night and will take place in Miami, Florida. Rampage will still be on its typically Friday night slot, but it will be going head to head with SmackDown thanks to a supersized episode of the Blue Brand that will extend it by half an hour, though it won't be on FOX but rather FS1 (due to the MLB playoffs).

