CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Matt Fitzpatrick responds to Ryder Cup disappointment with Andalucia Masters win

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EQPFp_0cU4IIKC00
Sport

Matt Fitzpatrick overcame his Ryder Cup heartbreak in his first event since Europe’s record-breaking defeat as he claimed a three-shot victory at the Andalucia Masters.

The Englishman made it two Ryder Cup appearances without a point as Europe were defeated 19-9 at Whistling Straits, losing his singles match from one up with three to play to ensure the United States won by a record margin.

But he showed no ill effects after a two-week break, carding a closing bogey-free 69 to finish at six under and hold off the challenge of Swede Sebastian Soderberg and Australia’s Min Woo Lee.

Fitzpatrick started the day three shots off the lead but 15 consecutive pars were enough to edge him closer to the top of the leaderboard at the notoriously difficult 1997 Ryder Cup venue.

Soberberg had made a big move through the field, picking up four shots in his first four holes with the help of an eagle on the fourth and led by two at six under with two to play.

But the 31-year-old lost his ball off the tee at the 17th and Fitzpatrick was able to pounce, making his first birdie of the day from 10 feet on the 16th to take the lead.

I felt if I could hang in there, hang around and pick up a couple of birdies if possible, pars were never a bad thing, and that’s what I did

He two-putted from over the back of the par-five 17th for a second birdie in a row and, with Soderberg also bogeying the last in a closing 70, it was a seventh win in as many seasons on the European Tour for the man from Sheffield.

“Winning around Valderrama is something you want to tick off on the bucket list,” he said. “To do it in the way that I did, with no bogeys in the final round was extra special.

“I felt if I could hang in there, hang around and pick up a couple of birdies if possible, pars were never a bad thing, and that’s what I did.

“You can hit half decent shots and be behind a tree and you’re chipping out or you’ve got to manoeuvre something, it’s a true test and to be patient the whole 72 holes, I’m really pleased with the way my attitude was all week.”

Lee carded a 70 to share second with Soderberg, a shot clear of a group containing Englishmen Laurie Canter, James Morrison and Robert Rock.

Canter had entered the day with a three-shot lead but carded a closing 76, eight shots more than Morrison, while Rock signed for a 69.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Rory McIlroy looking to kick on after emotional Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy has vowed to reap the positives from his Ryder Cup meltdown as he prepares to return to action at the big-money CJ Cup in Las Vegas this week. McIlroy broke down in tears in a rare show of emotion after winning his singles match against Xander Schauffele in Europe’s ill-fated quest at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.
GOLF
newschain

Frankie McAvoy disappointed not to honour Trevor Hemmings with a win

Frankie McAvoy was left sickened as Preston failed to pay tribute to late owner Trevor Hemmings with a win at Deepdale after being held to a 0-0 draw by Derby. The popular North End owner died at the age of 86 earlier this week, so the club priced all tickets for the game at £5 – with the gate receipts donated to charities supported by Hemmings.
SPORTS
golfmonthly.com

Matt Fitzpatrick Claims Valderrama Title After Late Soderberg Collapse

Matt Fitzpatrick Claims Valderrama Title After Late Soderberg Collapse. After a superb birdie at the par-3 15th, Sebastian Soderberg stood two shots clear with two holes remaining. However, a lost drive to the right on the par-5 17th led to a double-bogey, with a bogey at the last almost securing...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Andalucia#Englishman#Pars#The European Tour
Business Insider

Protiviti's Brand Ambassador Pro Golfer Matt Fitzpatrick Captures His Seventh European Tour Victory at Valderrama at the Andalucia Masters

We're thrilled for Matt capturing his first win of 2021 and his seventh victory on the European Tour. Fitzpatrick's win was driven by his remarkable 15 straight par scores on the first 15 holes of the Valderrama course, followed by two straight birdies and a par on the 18th hole for a final round of 69. He closed out the tournament at 6 under, 3 shots ahead of the field. Fitzpatrick sports the Protiviti logo on his left sleeve and golf bag, after partnering with the consulting firm in early 2020.
GOLF
BBC

Rory McIlroy's CJ Cup win built on Ryder Cup singles victory at Whistling Straits

The 32-year-old from Northern Ireland did not want to see his clubs again until 2022. He was ready to finish a frustrating year there and then. Except he could not because there was still the Sunday singles to be played. Europe sent him out first against the Olympic champion Xander Schauffele and all McIlroy could do was try to find a way to win.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Padraig Harrington: Parents were in TEARS and Rory McIlroy took on too much

Padraig Harrington has revealed some parents of the European Ryder Cup players were reduced to tears at Whistling Straits. In an exclusive interview with Rick Broadbent from the Times, Harrington has spoken in detail about what he thought of the week. His European side were dismantled 19-9 in one of...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Channel

Here's what Justin Thomas did with all of his Ryder Cup gear last month

Justin Thomas has already earned more than $44 million in prize money over the course of his seven-year PGA Tour career, so it’s safe to say that his closet at home in South Florida is pretty sizable. It just doesn’t have room for any more Team USA gear. Thomas, who...
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Andalucia Valderrama Masters Golf Betting Tips 2021

Andalucia Valderrama Masters Golf Betting Tips 2021. It’s easy to make a case for the steady Andrew “Beef” Johnston because Valderrama was the scene of his only tour triumph in the 2016 Spanish Open. He has caught the eye more than once recently, notably a sixth to Danny Willett in the tour’s flagship BMW PGA Championship a few weeks back.
GOLF
SkySports

European Tour: Jon Rahm ready for fresh chance for victory on Spanish soil at Andalucia Masters

Jon Rahm is looking to bounce back from a disappointing finish to the Open de Espana when he tees it up on home soil again at the Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters. The world No 1 was in prime position to claim a third consecutive victory of his home Open when he went into the weekend just a shot off the halfway lead in Madrid, only to fade to a tied-17th finish after rounds of 73 and 69 left him six strokes behind tournament winner Rafa Cabrera Bello.
GOLF
chatsports.com

Xander Schauffele finally sobered up after Ryder Cup, ready for season debut

It’s hard to call last season a disappointment for Xander Schauffele. He won an Olympic gold medal. He played a key role for the victorious U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits. He notched seven top-5 finishes. However, he also didn’t win an official tournament. “It's an interesting feeling,” Schauffele...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Xander Schauffele's Ryder Cup hangover was the worst one he's had since college

LAS VEGAS — Perhaps the best part of this past Ryder Cup, outside of the dominant American team win, was the way they celebrated it as a group afterward. The post-victory press conference was a treasure trove of great moments, none more out-of-the blue than Xander Schauffele puffing on a cigar, grinning from ear to ear and winking at somebody in the room.
GOLF
Golf.com

Dustin Johnson explains why he’d make a good Ryder Cup captain

Dustin Johnson is back in action this week, his first start since he was the U.S. Ryder Cup team’s MVP both on the course and then, later, in the press conference. Speaking to reporters at this week’s CJ Cup in Las Vegas, Johnson talked briefly about the Ryder Cup and what he’s done since. He was also asked, being the veteran of an uber-young U.S. team, if he’d ever be interested in captaining the American squad someday.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm dreadful at Andalucia Masters, then PROVES why he is still the best

Jon Rahm may have matched his second-worst score of his professional career at the Andalucia Masters but he spent the afternoon proving why he is still the best. Of course, the 26-year-old Spaniard probably wanted to make his way immediately to the practice area to try and sort out what had just unfolded before him.
GOLF
newschain

newschain

41K+
Followers
97K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy