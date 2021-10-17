CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle-Spurs match halted while fan received treatment

The Associated Press
 6 days ago
A medic runs to treat someone in the crowd during an English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England, Sunday Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — A Newcastle fan is “stable and responsive” in the hospital after requiring emergency medical treatment that led to a 20-minute suspension of Sunday’s Premier League match against Tottenham, the northeast club said.

It was Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon who alerted the referee to the medical emergency while teammate Eric Dier sprinted to the touchline medics to indicator a defibrillator was required in the stand at St. James’ Park.

The players initially waited by the side of the St. James’ Park pitch before leaving for the dressing room as the crowd was informed of the game being paused. The supporter continued to receive treatment in the stands before being wheeled away by the side of the field to applause in the stadium.

“The supporter was awake and able to converse upon being transported to hospital,” Newcastle said in a statement. “The club would like to thank fans for their swift actions in raising the alarm and praise those who provided immediate chest compressions, as well as thanking the on-site medical professionals who swiftly administered emergency treatment using a defibrillator located close to the incident.”

After the game resumed, Tottenham won 3-2. Reguilon and Dier were jointly awarded named men of the match to recognize their quick thinking.

“We heard the fans screaming,” Reguilon said. “I saw one guy lying down. I was very nervous. I went to the referee and said, ‘We have to stop, we cannot play like this’. Now, I think he is OK? That is more important than anything.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

