CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

R.L. Stine on the Supernatural Anthology Series ‘Just Beyond’ and Making Horror Work For Younger Audiences

By Christina Radish
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreated by Seth Grahame-Smith and inspired by the graphic novel from prolific author R.L. Stine (Goosebumps, Fear Street), the Disney+ eight episode supernatural anthology series Just Beyond explores a world with witches, aliens, ghosts, parallel universes, brainwashing, and scary monsters. As each story follows a new cast of characters on their...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Just Beyond Creators Share Their Excitement About the Kid-Themed Horror Series

In the realm of horror aimed at young audiences, there's arguably no name bigger than R.L. Stine, as he's been delivering family-friendly tales of terror for years across a variety of different titles. Whether it's his Goosebumps series and their neon-soaked book covers or his slightly more mature Fear Street string of titles, nearly any horror fan who grew up in the '90s knows the author's work. One of his newer creations, the comic series Just Beyond, has been brought to life for Disney+, thanks to some help from executive producer Seth Grahame-Smith. Just Beyond premieres on Disney+ on October 13th.
TV SERIES
rue-morgue.com

R.L. Stine and Seth Grahame-Smith On Going “Just Beyond” Gateway Horror

Legendary Goosebumps author R.L. Stine has teamed up with author/screenwriter/producer Seth Grahame-Smith (It Chapter Two, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter) and Disney+ to bring you JUST BEYOND, an anthology series inspired by Stine’s recent graphic novel series of the same name. JUST BEYOND tells eight astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
cgmagonline.com

Just Beyond 2021 Review

Heading into the Halloween Season, it’s time for all things spooky. As part of Disney+ Hallowstream, they have delivered Just Beyond just in time, and it hits every spooky note that a series for teens should. I’m an avid lover of family-friendly Halloween content, from comics, to movies (Halloweentown is my JAM) to trick or treating, so jumping into Just Beyond felt…just right.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Walking Dead Universe Expands With Anthology Series

The Walking Dead universe is more alive than ever. AMC Networks today announced that it has greenlit a new AMC Studios-produced series in the expanding universe and franchise. Tales of the Walking Dead is an episodic anthology series with one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters set in the world of the original series, the most successful in the history of cable television.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Serling
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Just Beyond’ On Disney+, An R.L. Stine-Inspired Anthology Series That Mixes Teens, Scares And Laughs

Just Beyond is an anthology series, created by Seth Grahame-Smith, that’s loosely based on the Just Beyond series of graphic novels by R.L. Stine. The tales told in the eight episodes are about teens their worlds rocked by situations that are “just beyond” reality. Sure, in most episodes, the teens get the upper hand over the silly grownups in their midst, but do the stories go “just beyond” that?
TV & VIDEOS
rue-morgue.com

Shudder Unveils “Horror Noire” Anthology Trailer

— Showcasing stories of Black horror from Black directors and screenwriters, Horror Noire features six stories presented together as a two-hour film starring Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer, Spartacus), Luke James (The Chi, Thoughts of a Colored Man),Erica Ash (Survivor’s Remorse, A Black Lady Sketch Show), Brandon Mychal Smith (Four Weddings and a Funeral, You’re the Worst), Sean Patrick Thomas(Macbeth, The Curse of La Llorona), Peter Stormare (American Gods, Fargo), Malcolm Barrett (Genius: Aretha Franklin, Timeless), Tony Todd (Candyman, Night of the Living Dead), and Rachel True (The Craft, Half & Half), among others.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supernatural Horror#Anthology Series#Horror Film
GeekyGadgets

The Black Phone supernatural horror film premiers February 4th 2022

A new trailer has been released by Blumhouse and Universal Pictures for the supernatural horror film The Black Phone, which will be premiering in theatres worldwide early next year from February 4th 2022. Written by Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill, it is an adaptation of the 2004 short story of the same name by Joe Hill. The film stars Ethan Hawke as a serial killer and Mason Thames as a child who is kidnapped by him, but can communicate with his past victims in order to escape.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Shudder’s Black Horror Anthology ‘Horror Noire’ Arrives in Time for Halloween! [Trailer]

Showcasing stories of Black horror from Black directors and screenwriters, Horror Noire features six stories presented together as a two-hour film starring Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer, Spartacus), Luke James (The Chi, Thoughts of a Colored Man), Erica Ash (Survivor’s Remorse, A Black Lady Sketch Show), Brandon Mychal Smith (Four Weddings and a Funeral, You’re the Worst), Sean Patrick Thomas (Macbeth, The Curse of La Llorona), Peter Stormare (American Gods, Fargo), Malcolm Barrett (Genius: Aretha Franklin, Timeless), Tony Todd (Candyman, Night of the Living Dead), and Rachel True (The Craft, Half & Half), among others.
MOVIES
Decider

‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Anthology Series Greenlit by AMC

Are you ready for even more stories from the world of The Walking Dead? Today, AMC Networks officially greenlit a third spinoff from the mothership series, titled Tales of the Walking Dead, an anthology series which is expected to premiere next summer. Showrun by The Walking Dead and Fear the...
TV SERIES
Variety

Nickelodeon’s ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Aims to Introduce the Series to a Younger Audience

The Star Trek franchise is among the most venerable of all 20th century entertainment properties. Having already birthed nine TV series and 13 feature films since its initially short-lived debut run in the 1960s, the thinking person’s space opera has mapped out the furthest reaches of the galaxy and all points in between. But now, it is prepared to boldly breach a demographic that it has not specifically attempted to tap before: kids. Driven by showrunners Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman, as well as director Ben Hibon, Nickelodeon’s animated “Star Trek: Prodigy” will introduce a fresh cast of protagonists, as well...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
First Showing

Six Stories of Black Horror in 'Horror Noire' Anthology Official Trailer

"In most families, the danger doesn't come from some stranger – danger comes from someone you already know…" Shudder has unveiled the trailer for a horror anthology film titled Horror Noire, a showcase of six different stories of Black horror. "Six stories, one film. Experience the next chapter of Black horror." This is a spin-off feature inspired by the outstanding documentary with the same title: Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror (which I highly recommend watching). The six stories featured in the anthology are titled: Daddy, Bride Before You, Brand of Evil, The Lake, Sundown, and Fugue State. The casts include Lesley-Ann Brandt, Luke James, Erica Ash, Brandon Mychal Smith, Sean Patrick Thomas, Peter Stormare, Malcolm Barrett, and Rachel True, among many others. With new and adapted stories by Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes, Victor LaValle, Shernold Edwards, Al Letson and Ezra C. Daniels. I'm always down for more creative horror! This is the third high profile horror anthology offering this year along with Welcome to the Blumhouse and V/H/S/94 as well. I'm also a fan of this year's thrilling Candyman film. Check this footage.
MOVIES
assignmentx.com

Fun, gory, and surprisingly well-made horror anthology

Anna Hopkins, Christian Potenza, Conor Sweeney, Kyal Legend, Devin Chin-Cheong, Budi Ross, Donny Alamsyah, Juan Bione Subiantoro, Vincent Martin, Christian Lloyd, Cameron Kneteman. Writers:. Jennifer Reeder, Chloe Okuno, Simon Barrett, Ryan Prows, Steven Kostanski, anthology concept by David Bruckner & Brad Miska. Directors:. Simon Barrett, Steven Kostanski, Chloe Okuno, Ryan...
MOVIES
asapland.com

Manifest : Season 3 Peek At How It Will Take The Supernatural Series To The Next Level!!

Season 3 of the amazing and exciting series “Manifest” is one of the most awaiting ones among the viewers and fans. The seconds part of the series did recently end leaving the audience with so many questions. But that is the reason behind fans’ excitement and interest in watching the third season of the series. Read all about how the series creators will take the third part of the series to the next level and beyond.
TV SERIES
Deadline

YA Book ‘A Banquet For Hungry Ghosts’ Optioned For Anthology Horror Series By 108 Media

EXCLUSIVE: 108 Media has picked up rights to Ying Chang Compestine’s YA book A Banquet for Hungry Ghosts and is planning an animated anthology horror series adaptation. Los Angeles-based showrunner Tricia Lee will write all eight 30-minute episodes of the show, she previously directed features that sold to Hulu and NBC Universal’s Chiller Network and was named on the 2020 Black List. Taiwanese filmmaker Lester Hsi will helm the project, his credits include local box office hit The Bridge Curse, which was also picked up by Netflix. Set across different epochs surrounding Chinese culture across the world, the series is made up...
ENTERTAINMENT
culturedvultures.com

5 Best Diverse Supernatural Horror Books

Humans often exhibit a fascination with the supernatural. Whether you believe in ghouls, spirits, or creatures who go bump in the night, many people tend to enjoy spooking themselves with an eerie paranormal tale. The horror genre works more as an umbrella rather than a straightforward descriptor about scary stories. Horror is a diverse term, bisecting other literary genres. Such genres can include thrillers, mysteries, fantasy, science-fiction, and even magical realism, where supernatural mythos or folklore plays a large part in constructing a horror atmosphere.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy