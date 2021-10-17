CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcohol, speed suspected factors in fatal Dodge County motorcycle crash

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
Officials with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office say a man is dead following a motorcycle crash Sunday morning.

They received a report of a motorcycle in the ditch on S. Center Road, and a man nearby with no signs of life. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation shows that the motorcycle was traveling southbound on S. Center Road and failed to negotiate a curve, entering the ditch and throwing the driver from the motorcycle.

The 34-year-old man from rural Beaver Dam wasn't wearing a helmet, and excessive speed and alcohol impairment are suspect of being possible factors in the crash.

Officials say the crash likely occurred some time in the two hours before discovery.

No further details were released.

TMJ4 will provide updates as they become available.

