WHO's advisory group to meet on Oct 26 to consider Covaxin's emergency usage

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneva [Switzerland], October 17 (ANI): Dr Soumya Swaminathan, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist on Sunday informed that WHO's technical advisory group will meet on October 26 to consider emergency use listing (EUL) for Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. Taking to...

