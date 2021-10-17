CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SI Sooners (Postgame) Podcast, Ep. 88

By John E. Hoover
AllSooners
 6 days ago
Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway break down the Sooners' 52-31 win over TCU on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, including quarterback Caleb Williams' first career start (it's better than you think), what's wrong with the defense (it's simpler than you think) and whether this team can still compete for a national title (it's easier than you think).

To LISTEN to the podcast, click PLAY on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio.

AllSooners

Spencer Rattler's Best Days Can Still be Ahead of Him

Things have not gone according to plan for Spencer Rattler. Lincoln Riley’s handpicked quarterback, Rattler was supposed to come in and take the Sooners to new heights. But instead, a once in a century pandemic, an underperforming offensive line and the arrival of another incredibly talented quarterback have derailed Rattler’s path.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football fans destroy Illinois-Penn State during OT game

College football’s “2-point shootout” model of overtime is not a hit – at least with two Big Ten teams. No. 7 Penn State and unranked 2-5 Illinois went to overtime in Happy Valley. After trading field goals, the Nittany Lions and Fighting Illini in the first 2 overtime periods, it went to 2-point conversion attempts in OT3. I.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
NFL
AllSooners

Three Quick Takeaways from Oklahoma's Victory Over TCU

NORMAN — Caleb Williams has arrived. The No. 4-ranked Oklahoma Sooners looked as explosive as they have all season on offense Saturday night, lighting up the scoreboard en route to a 52-31 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Unfortunately for the Sooners, while...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

WATCH: Press Conference Wrap - TCU Week

Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman recap Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh's press conferences from Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Sooners' Week 7 collision with TCU set for Saturday in Norman. Want to join the discussion? Click here to...
NORMAN, OK
AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

