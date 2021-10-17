Three people and a dog rescued after sailboat capsizes off Wellfleet

CHATHAM (CBS) — Four people and two dogs are safe after they were rescued from their sinking boat on Saturday morning. The Chatham Harbormaster was notified about the boat around 9:15 a.m. The boat was about 11 miles east of Chatham. While patrol crews were on the way, the sinking boat was able to use a hand-held flare to grab the attention of a nearby boat, which came to their rescue. “All four persons and two dogs were safely disembarked from the sinking vessel minutes prior to it capsizing,” said a statement from the Chatham Harbormaster. Four people and two dogs were saved from a sinking boat off Chatham Saturday morning (Photos Via Chatham Harbormaster) The patrol boat arrived at 9:50 a.m. to take those who were rescued back to the port. No injuries or medical emergencies were reported.

CHATHAM, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO