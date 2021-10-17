CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three people and a dog rescued after sailboat capsizes off Wellfleet

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLFLEET – Three people and a dog are safe after their vessel capsized off Wellfleet. The call...

CBS Boston

4 People, 2 Dogs Rescued From Sinking Boat Off Chatham

CHATHAM (CBS) — Four people and two dogs are safe after they were rescued from their sinking boat on Saturday morning. The Chatham Harbormaster was notified about the boat around 9:15 a.m. The boat was about 11 miles east of Chatham. While patrol crews were on the way, the sinking boat was able to use a hand-held flare to grab the attention of a nearby boat, which came to their rescue. “All four persons and two dogs were safely disembarked from the sinking vessel minutes prior to it capsizing,” said a statement from the Chatham Harbormaster. Four people and two dogs were saved from a sinking boat off Chatham Saturday morning (Photos Via Chatham Harbormaster) The patrol boat arrived at 9:50 a.m. to take those who were rescued back to the port. No injuries or medical emergencies were reported.
CHATHAM, MA
WTNH.com

Five people rescued after boat crashes into rocks near Penfield Lighthouse

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Five people were rescued after a boat crashed into rocks Saturday morning. Officials say crews responded around 10:18 a.m. to a boat in distress off the Penfield Lighthouse. A preliminary report indicated that five people were in the water after their boat struck rocks. The Bridgeport...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

5 People Rescued After Boat Hits Rocks, Overturns in Bridgeport

Five people were rescued by crews after their boat crashed into the rocks and overturned in Bridgeport Saturday morning. Officials said the incident happened at approximately 10:15 a.m. off of the Penfield Lighthouse. Police and fire officials said reports showed that five people were in the water because of the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Register

Crews rescue 7 people after vehicle goes over cliff

ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — Search and rescue and fire crews rescued seven people after the vehicle they were in went over a cliff on the road to the Boulder River Trailhead, southeast of Arlington, Snohomish County. Crews responded around 6 p.m. Saturday and retrieved all seven people from the vehicle,...
ARLINGTON, WA
FireEngineering.com

Divers Recover Body of Montreal Firefighter After Rescue Boat Capsizes

According to a report from CBC, the body of a Montreal Fire Department (SIM) member was found by divers 9 a.m. this morning after his rescue boat capsized Sunday evening during a rescue mission on the St. Lawrence River. Earlier Monday morning, SIM Director Richard Liebmann said that rescuers had...
kslnewsradio.com

Teen disappears after boat capsized

SEVIER COUNTY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 13-year-old boy who vanished while fishing with his dad. Officials say their boat capsized while fishing and that fishermen nearby heard the dad call for help. They were able to get the dad to safety, and he is being treated for exposure and hypothermia.
SEVIER COUNTY, UT
CBS Baltimore

Dirt Biker Dies After Colliding With Fire Truck In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal dirt bike crash in West Baltimore. According to reports, crews responded to the intersection of West Pratt Street and South Payson Street for a reported crash. On the scene, they found a victim trapped. Police said a fire truck was responding to a fire with lights and sirens on when it collided with a man on a dirt bike. The driver of the bike was pronounced dead on the scene. Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now Police say a fire truck was responding to a fire...
BALTIMORE, MD
KATU.com

Three people taken to the hospital after Newberg crash

NEWBERG, Ore. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in the Newberg area, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. TVF&R says the crash happened on Northeast Springbrook Road and involved “multiple patients.”. Three people were taken to the hospital, according to Tualatin Valley Fire &...
NEWBERG, OR
CBS Pittsburgh

1 Dead, 1 Rescued After Canoe Flips On Allegheny River Near Sharpsburg

SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead after a canoe flipped on the Allegheny River. (Photo Credit: NewsChopper2) Two men in their 60s capsized in a canoe on Wednesday around 4 p.m. on the Allegheny River near Sharpsburg, authorities said. One of the men was rescued and taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Police say bystanders on a rental boat saw the man hanging on the side of the canoe. He was pulled on board and rescued. The other man’s body was found late Wednesday night. He did not have a life jacket on when found. The Allegheny County...
SHARPSBURG, PA
KKTV

5 people and a dog displaced after house fire Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire on the east side of the city at Fairview Circle Saturday night. Smoke could be seen from several windows of the home as firefighters battled the blaze. Firefighters tell 11 News they quickly got on scene and...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
midutahradio.com

Search and Rescue Responds to Capsized Boat at Fishlake

On Oct. 22, Sevier County Sheriffs Office was dispatched to a capsized boat at Fishlake. According to Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis, “a father and son had been fishing with a friend. At 3:30 am they dropped the friend off and the father and son headed back out to fish some more. Just before 8:00 am some fishermen could hear someone yelling for help. They located the father and were able to get him to shore. He has been taken to Sevier Valley hospital to be treated for exposure and hypothermia.”
BBC

Fishing crew rescued off Shetland after breakdown

The coastguard and RNLI went to the aid of six fishermen after their boat broke down on Thursday evening. The boat started drifting after losing power about 60 miles (97km) off Sumburgh in Shetland. Sumburgh Coastguard helicopter and Aith RNLI lifeboat along with nearby boats went to the aid of...
KATC News

Coast Guard rescues three from capsized vessel in Texas

The Coast Guard rescued three people from the water after their vessel started sinking in the Sabine Channel near Sabine Pass, Texas, on Saturday. Officials say that while transiting the Sabine Channel around 2:10 p.m., a Coast Guard discovered a 18-foot vessel taking on water with three people aboard.
