Rams give Terrell Burgess the start at nickel vs. Giants

By Cameron DaSilva
 6 days ago
Terrell Burgess played only one defensive snap in the first five weeks of the season, a puzzling development for the second-year defensive back. He failed to carve out a role early on, but the Rams showed some confidence in him on Sunday against the Giants.

Burgess got the start at MetLife Stadium, lining up at the nickel spot with Robert Rochell and Jalen Ramsey starting at the outside cornerback positions. This is the result of Darious Williams suffering an ankle injury and landing on IR, forcing the Rams to make a change in the secondary.

Burgess didn’t play every snap on the opening drive, rotating with Nick Scott and Dont’e Deayon in the slot, but it’s good to see him playing multiple snaps at all.

Burgess and Deayon’s increased roles are obviously not a good sign for David Long Jr., who was not on the field for the opening drive.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

