Watch Khalil Herbert’s First TD Open the Scoring For the Bears Against the Packers

bleachernation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter getting a stop on their first defensive possession, the Bears offense cashed in with an opening-drive score. Herbert’s score gives the Bears a 7-0...

www.bleachernation.com

Comments / 0

profootballnetwork.com

Khalil Herbert Waiver Wire Week 6: Fantasy outlook for Bears RB

Following RB David Montgomery’s knee injury, Damien Williams became a top waiver wire add heading into Week 5. Against the Las Vegas Raiders, however, rookie RB Khalil Herbert shared the backfield — and even out-carried Williams (18 to 16) — in the Chicago Bears’ road win. With Montgomery still expected to miss a few weeks, should Herbert be a waiver wire priority for fantasy football managers?
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Khalil Herbert plays well in place of David Montgomery

The Chicago Bears might have found something in Khalil Herbert, as he was the main catalyst that led them to their win over the Las Vegas Raiders in week five. When David Montgomery went down with a sprained knee in week four against the Detroit Lions (placed on injured reserve), many thought former Kansas City Chief running back Damien Williams would be the lead back right away. The free-agent running back signed a one-year deal this past offseason, and when Montgomery was out, he saw the bulk of the carries (had 8 for 55 yards on the ground with a rushing touchdown). So, it was interesting to see what the Chicago Bears would do with their running backs heading into Week 5 against the Raiders.
NFL
The Southern

Watch now: All eyes are on rookie Khalil Herbert

On the first handoff he took from quarterback Justin Fields on Sunday, Khalil Herbert broke to his left, darted around a big Jason Peters block and kept charging forward even as a Las Vegas Raiders defender tried to pull him down by his leg. The 11-yard run started the type...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#Cairo Santos#American Football#Fox
bleachernation.com

Bears RBs Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert Handled Their Business on Sunday

The running game was a vital cog of the Chicago Bears’ Week 4 victory over the Detroit Lions, and any plan to upset the Raiders on the road in Week 5 was necessarily going to require more of that success. However, with David Montgomery sidelined by a knee sprain, Damien Williams and rookie Khalil Herbert were left to shoulder the load for the Bears. Fortunately, they succeeded (albeit with a different mix of plays), as Williams and rookie Herbert led the Bears to two touchdowns in the first half and ground the clock down in the second half to secure a victory.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Week 6’s Toughest Start/Sit Decisions: Taylor Heinicke, Khalil Herbert, Kadarius Toney (2021 Fantasy Football)

Every week fantasy football owners are confronted with difficult lineup questions. Who should you start, and who should you sit? That’s what many are left asking, often with little help. It’s good you landed here, as we can help each week using our Who Should I Start tool. Simply type in several players that you are deciding between per position or for your flex and we will let you know who the experts would start and who they would sit.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Chicago Bears HUGE WIN vs Raiders: Justin Fields, Khalil Herbert, Matt Nagy, Khalil Mack, Derek Carr

Chicago Bears rumors & news come after a HUGE WIN vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. Justin Fields managed the game with 111 yards passing and his first NFL passing TD to Jesper Horsted. Khalil Herbert and Damien Williams set the tone with a dominant rushing attack as Chicago ran for 143 yards on the day. Bears Now host Harrison Graham has instant reaction of Bears vs. Raiders on today’s Bears post game show. Chicago Bears Now brings you daily videos covering the latest Chicago Bears news, rumors, injury reports & much more: https://www.youtube.com/BearsNow?sub_... Chicago Bears highlights following their 20-9 win over the Raiders feature a fired up Matt Nagy and Sean Desai’s defense dominating.
NFL
Talk Media

Khalil Herbert Records 1st Career NFL Touchdown for Chicago Bears

Former MSD Athlete Khalil “Juice” Herbert making his first touchdown. {Chicago Bears}. Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas running back Khalil Herbert not only made his first NFL start Sunday, but he also scored his first touchdown. Herbert ran the ball 19 times for 97 yards scoring his first career touchdown. He...
NFL
bleachernation.com

Bears Rookie RB Khalil Herbert is Taking Full Advantage of This Opportunity

Rookie running back Khalil Herbert, a sixth-round pick in this past spring’s NFL Draft, is the latest example of GM Ryan Pace (and his staff) unearthing some memorable Day 3 fliers who’ve turned into legitimate game day contributors. And his journey has been impressive. Herbert began the season as the...
NFL
FanSided

Where Khalil Herbert must improve to become Chicago Bears all-around RB

The Chicago Bears might have something in Khalil Herbert. It is still early, but 40 rushers for 179 yards and a touchdown is an excellent start to the career of a day three rookie. In his first game getting legitimate work, he split carries with Damien Williams, but when Williams missed time with COVID, it was the Herbert show.
NFL
FanSided

How the Chicago Bears rookies performed against Packers

The Chicago Bears rookies still proving they can ball. Aaron Rodgers did not pass the torch to the Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields. He shouted how he still owns the Chicago Bears to fans that were disrespecting him. Aaron Rodgers isn’t wrong, but it is time for the Chicago Bears to take back the North. It just might have to wait a bit longer. Justin Fields had a solid game. Fields looked like a rookie quarterback. Many on Facebook have wondered why Justin Fields did not hit Allen Robinson on a wide-open naked play. I try to explain to fans that playing quarterback in the NFL is like racing a stick-shift car first. Justin Fields understands how to change gears and knows where the gas and brake are on the vehicle. Now he is learning when to put the power down, when to turn and when to brake. It all takes time to understand how to put it all together.
NFL
Yardbarker

Tough Running Ahead for Khalil Herbert

Khalil Herbert anticipated the flood of reaction in the form of text messages from friends and family last week after his first NFL start, so the rookie Bears running back took precautions. "It wasn't too bad," Herbert said. "I got a new number. So my family and friends, that's about...
NFL
Daily Herald

Bear Down, Nerd Up: Aaron Rodgers remains dominant; Khalil Herbert carves out a role

The Bears held Green Bay's passing attack to its lowest output of the season on Sunday. Even so, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers overcame it. Green Bay's 169 net passing yards was its worst performance of the season, and it marked the Bears defense's best performance of the season against the pass. An astute observer might point out that the Bears' performance in the run game loomed larger than any success against the pass.
NFL
