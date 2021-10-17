Watch Khalil Herbert’s First TD Open the Scoring For the Bears Against the Packers

The Chicago Bears rookies still proving they can ball. Aaron Rodgers did not pass the torch to the Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields. He shouted how he still owns the Chicago Bears to fans that were disrespecting him. Aaron Rodgers isn’t wrong, but it is time for the Chicago Bears to take back the North. It just might have to wait a bit longer. Justin Fields had a solid game. Fields looked like a rookie quarterback. Many on Facebook have wondered why Justin Fields did not hit Allen Robinson on a wide-open naked play. I try to explain to fans that playing quarterback in the NFL is like racing a stick-shift car first. Justin Fields understands how to change gears and knows where the gas and brake are on the vehicle. Now he is learning when to put the power down, when to turn and when to brake. It all takes time to understand how to put it all together.

