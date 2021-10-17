CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers up 7-3 after Justin Jefferson fumble

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vikings forced a turnover on the first play of Sunday’s game against the Panthers, but they trail 7-3 after making one of their own. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson was stripped...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

