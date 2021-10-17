CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ed Orgeron, LSU football parting ways; coach will be owed buyout of nearly $17.15 million

By Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 12 days ago

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron will not return in 2022, two people with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser, part of the USA TODAY network, on Sunday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the move had not been officially announced.

It signals the eventual end of a tenure highlighted by one of the most dominant seasons in SEC and Football Bowl Subdivision history but eventually doomed by a run of on- and off-field issues.

The news of Orgeron's departure was first reported Sunday by Sports Illustrated . It comes one day after LSU upset Florida to move to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in SEC play.

Orgeron will be owed a buyout of nearly $17.15 million, according to the terms of his contract, which explicitly states that he has no duty to mitigate that amount by seeking another job. The total represents 70% of the basic annual pay Orgeron had been set to receive during the remainder of the deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3izFYK_0cU4FX8o00
Ed Orgeron led LSU to a national championship in 2019. Derick E. Hingle, USA TODAY Sports

Last year, Auburn, another school in the SEC West Division, fired Gus Malzahn and owed him nearly $21.5 million.

Promoted from interim coach early in the 2016 season, Orgeron has gone 49-17 at LSU, with one SEC championship and one historic national championship. Quarterbacked by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, the 2019 team went 15-0, set dozens of school records and dominated Oklahoma and Clemson in the College Football Playoff.

But the Tigers had struggled since, with a 5-5 mark in 2020 raising questions about Orgeron's job security and hiring decisions. After catching lightning in a bottle with 2019 offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who left that winter for the NFL, Orgeron hired former Nebraska coach Bo Pelini and watched the defense crater in one of the worst performances in program history.

This year's team was ranked No. 13 in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and viewed as one of the top threats to Alabama in the SEC. Instead, more struggles on offense led to losses to UCLA, Auburn and the Wildcats.

Orgeron's program at LSU came under heavy scrutiny for instances of sexual misconduct and dating violence involving at least nine players, according to records reviewed by USA TODAY Sports .

An amended Title IX lawsuit filed in June added Orgeron as a defendant for failing to report an allegation of rape levied against former running back Derrius Guice. The alleged victim then dated another football player, who told Orgeron about the alleged assault.

"(Orgeron) said, ‘Everybody’s girlfriend sleeps with other people,’ " the former player told USA TODAY Sports.

His midseason dismissal represents the latest twist in a career full of drama and intrigue. Fired as the head coach at Ole Miss in 2007 after three unsuccessful seasons, Orgeron was also the interim coach at Southern California in 2013.

He had been working at LSU under a contract that was renegotiated after the national championship season and signed in April 2020. It had been set to run through Dec. 31, 2025. In addition to paying Orgeron $6 million annually in basic pay, the deal included a loan arrangement under which the Tiger Athletic Foundation, LSU's athletics fundraising group, agreed to pay $5 million in premiums on a life insurance policy designed to provide Orgeron significant retirement income.

The payments were set to be made in $2.5 million increments over each of the deal's first two years. The timing of Orgeron's firing may enable the foundation to save a pro-rated portion of the second payment — a little less than $600,000.

Contributing: Steve Berkowitz

Follow colleges reporter Paul Myerberg on Twitter @PaulMyerberg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ed Orgeron, LSU football parting ways; coach will be owed buyout of nearly $17.15 million

Comments / 27

Robert Loveless
11d ago

I have never read such a high percentage of comments from people who have such a little grasp of the English language, and the written word. America is doomed.

Reply(2)
3
FakeNewsSlut
12d ago

This will burn for a while 🙌🏻 Reminded me of kicking Bo out of Nebraska….still paying him and he’s officially retired from coaching 🤣😂

Reply(1)
3
Jerry Barton
12d ago

Fire me and give me the $17.8 million. I double dare you too! LOL

Reply(1)
11
Related
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Is Ed Orgeron hinting at a forfeit of next week’s Alabama game?

Happy Thursday, everyone. As you well know, Alabama is set to face LSU following this weekend’s bye. Lame duck coach Ed Orgeron made some pretty alarming comments yesterday. The LSU Tigers have so few players available because of injuries that they will be unable to hold a full football practice Wednesday, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters during a conference call.
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Burrow shades LSU over Ed Orgeron firing

Most LSU fans will likely accept that it was time for the school to move on from coach Ed Orgeron. Joe Burrow, however, is not one of them. Burrow was clearly disappointed with the announcement that Orgeron and LSU will part ways at the end of the season. Burrow and Orgeron won a championship together two years ago. Orgeron had entrusted the team to Burrow, then a transfer from Ohio State, and Burrow went on to win the Heisman Trophy in 2019.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Pelini
Person
Ed Orgeron
Person
Gus Malzahn
1037thegame.com

Ed Orgeron and LSU Mutually Agree to Part Ways After Season

LSU athletics department officials and head football coach Ed Orgeorn have reached an agreement in which he will finish out the 2021 season, but will not return as head coach in 2022. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reports. Orgeron and LSU parting ways is not just football related. It’s also...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Ed Orgeron pens letter to LSU fans after parting ways with school

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron released his first statement after the program decided to part ways with Orgeron, who led LSU to a National Championship in 2019, on Sunday. Orgeron penned this letter below to the fans after learning the news that he's out as coach of the Tigers. "Five...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NOLA.com

Sportsbook releases odds on who LSU's next football coach will be

Since Sunday, when word came out that LSU would not retain football coach Ed Orgeron for next season, speculation has run rampant on who the Tigers and athletic director Scott Woodward would choose next. The LSU head coaching job is considered one of the best in the country, with a...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#College Football Playoff#American Football#Lsu#Sec#Sports Illustrated#The Sec West Division#Heisman Trophy#Clemson#Tigers#Nebraska
Henry County Daily Herald

LSU to pay Ed Orgeron a $16.9M buyout

LSU and coach Ed Orgeron agreed to $16.9 million buyout for him to leave the football program after the 2021 season. Sunday night, LSU announced the separation agreement, which will be paid to Orgeron, 60, over 18 installments. He is being terminated “without cause.” He is expected to finish out the season. LSU has five games remaining.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Additional information on Ed Orgeron buyout by LSU revealed

Additional information about the total cost of LSU’s buyout of head coach Ed Orgeron’s contract were revealed Sunday after it was revealed he was leaving. The total cost of Orgeron’s remaining pay will be $16.95 million, to be paid through the end of December 2025. LSU’s buyout of Ed Orgeron’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Football
midfloridanewspapers.com

LSU, Orgeron to part ways

LSU and coach Ed Orgeron have agreed to part ways after this season, according to multiple media reports Sunday, 21 months after he led the Tigers to a national championship with what is considered one of the greatest teams in college football history. Sports Illustrated was first to report that...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Ed Orgeron to receive massive buyout from LSU

Ed Orgeron will not return as the head coach at LSU next season, but he is still going to get plenty of money from the school. Orgeron and LSU have reached an agreement to part ways after the year, according to multiple reports. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic was told Orgeron will receive his full buyout as part of the deal, which is roughly $17 million.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

287K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy