Jaguars end 20-game losing streak on Matthew Wright's 53-yard field goal vs. Dolphins

By John Reid, Florida Times-Union
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B40F7_0cU4FWG500

Urban Meyer kept his arms folded unsure what he was about to see from his kicker Matthew Wright.

However, as soon as Meyer saw Wright's 53-yard attempt sailed through the middle of the uprights, he raised his arms and his players raced from the sideline in joy.

Finally, the Jaguars are a winner. Finally the 20-game losing streak is over.

The Jaguars pulled off a miracle victory beating the Miami Dolphins 23-20 on Wright's last-second field goal.

Earlier in the quarter, the Jaguars were down 20-17 and needed quarterback Trevor Lawrence to show why he is considered a generational talent. Lawrence connected to Marvin Jones 20 yards downfield. Four plays later, Wright trotted on the field and made a 54-yard field goal with 3:45 remaining in the game to tie the score at 20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBUaX_0cU4FWG500
Jacksonville Jaguars' Matthew Wright kicks the winning field against the Miami Dolphins as time expires. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars defense front made a critical stop on a fourth-and-1 play from the Miami 46 when they stuffed Malcolm Brown for no gain, giving their offense possession from their own 49. But they went backward.

Lawrence wasn't flawless but shined

Lawrence showed poise in the pocket and did a good job reading the Dolphins blitzes to roll out of the pocket and make plays. Lawrence especially looked in sync when the Jaguars speeded up the tempo. But Lawrence wasn't flawless. In the third quarter, Lawrence didn't see defensive end Christian Wilkins come up from behind for a strip sack.

Defense gets second takeaway of season

Jaguars cornerback Nevin Lawson earned his first start because Tyson Campbell was out because of a toe injury and made the most of the opportunity. He intercepted a Tua Tagovailoa pass in the third quarter in which there was not a Dolphins receiver in sight. It was only the Jaguars' second interception of season. Safety Andrew Wingard had the first in Week 2 against the Broncos.

Robinson overcomes tough start

The Dolphins frequently loaded the box and forcibly made James Robinson a non-factor in the opening half. He had only seven carries for 22 yards at halftime. The Jaguars were forced to rely on Lawrence's passing in an attempt to get back in the game because they trailed the entire first half. However, Robinson broke on the Jaguars' opening drive of the third quarter. He went off left guard for 24 yards that set up his 1-yard run. It was the fourth consecutive game he's scored at least one touchdown. He took advantage of stutter steps and breaking through arm tackles.

Unable to convert critical fourth-and-short play again

The Jaguars had the momentum and an opportunity to add to it early in the fourth quarter on a fourth-and-1 play from the Miami 9. Instead of bringing out Matthew Wright for a short-yard field goal attempt, the Jaguars went for it. However, Robinson was stopped for no gain. In last week's 37-19 loss to the Titans, the Jaguars had a fourth-and-goal play from the 1, and instead of attempting a quarterback sneak or getting the ball in Robinson's hands, backup running back Carlos Hyde was dropped for a 3-yard loss.

Defense struggles to defend middle of field

Like much of the season, the Jaguars' defense had no answer to the Dolphins' underneath routes over the middle. The Dolphins tight ends had their way on simple crossing routes. At times, defensive coordinator Joe Cullen successfully had safety Rudy Ford play man coverage on Miami tight end Mike Gesicki that led to a couple of pass breakups. The Dolphins offense came in averaging 261 total yards but they racked up more than 400 yards Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars end 20-game losing streak on Matthew Wright's 53-yard field goal vs. Dolphins

