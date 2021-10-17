CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: The Cardinals have another COVID-19 case.

By The Associated Press
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ryMks_0cU4E28z00
Dolphins Jaguars Football Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright (15), right, kicks a field goal to win the match during the second half of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunhan) (Matt Dunhan)

The Latest on Week 6 in the NFL (all times EDT):

1:25 p.m.

Already missing coach Kliff Kingsbury and star linebacker Chandler Jones due to positive COVID-19 tests, unbeaten Arizona placed defensive lineman Corey Peters on the reserve/COVID-19 list hours before playing the Browns in Cleveland.

Kingsbury was ruled out Friday along with quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen.

Jones, one of the league’s best edge rushers, was placed on the list COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

The loss of Peters weakens Arizona’s depth up front.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers are splitting Kingsbury’s duties as the Cardinals try to continue their best start since 1974.

___

1:20 p.m.

The New York Giants have lost rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney on the first series against the Los Angeles Rams.

The elusive first-round draft pick aggravated an ankle injury. He had three catches for 36 yards in helping to set up a field goal. Toney set a rookie record for the Giants last week with 10 catches for 189 yards.

New York came into the game short at the wide receiver spot with Kenny Golladay out with a knee injury and Darius Slayton out for the third straight week with a hamstring injury

___

12:55 p.m.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have ended their 20-game skid.

Matthew Wright has just made a 53-yard field goal on the final play of the Jaguars game in London against the Miami Dolphins to give Jacksonville a 23-20 win that snapped the NFL's second longest losing streak ever.

Only the expansion Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost more consecutive games with 26 to start their franchise in 1976-77.

Wright had tied the game earlier in the fourth quarter with a 54-yard field goal and also hit a 40-yarder in the first quarter.

The Jaguars came into the game as the only team in the Super Bowl era without a made field goal in the first games five games of a season.

___

12:30 p.m.

The Panthers are once again playing without star running back Christian McCaffrey, who was placed on injured reserve on Saturday with a strained hamstring.

McCaffrey, who has already missed two games this season due to the hamstring, will miss at least the next three games. He is eligible to return Nov. 7 against the New England Patriots.

That means McCaffrey will have missed 18 of 24 games since signing a four-year, $64 million deal that made him the league’s highest paid running back.

Running back Dalvin Cook is active for the Vikings for the game against Carolina.

___

2:15 p.m.

Tua Tagovailoa has thrown his second TD pass of the day to former college teammate Jaylen Waddle to give the Miami Dolphins a 20-17 lead early in the fourth quarter over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tagovailoa is making his first start in a month, returning from fractured ribs. He connected with Waddle on a 6-yard TD pass on the opening drive and a 2-yarder earlier in the fourth as the former Alabama stars have found a rhythm.

The go-ahead score came after the Jaguars were stopped on a fourth-and-1 from the Miami 9 when coach Urban Meyer bypassed a short field goal.

The winless Jags (0-5) have lost 20 consecutive games. The Dolphins (1-4) have dropped four straight headed into the NFL's second game this season in London.

___

9:15 a.m.

Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence square off in London as the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars both try to halt losing streaks.

The winless Jags (0-5) have lost 20 consecutive games. The Dolphins (1-4) have dropped four straight.

Tagovailoa is making his first start in a month, returning from fractured ribs.

It's the second and final NFL game in London this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the setting.

The temperature was 60 degrees Fahrenheit and no rain expected ahead of the 2:30 p.m. kickoff local time.

It's a home-away-from-home game for the Jags but there are fans of all stripes, wearing a variety of team jerseys.

One cheesehead was spotted wearing an Aaron Rodgers jersey.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

