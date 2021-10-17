CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The “Great Resignation,” people are quitting their jobs

By Allen Henry
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XhJzp_0cU4ClN300

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)–More Americans are quitting their jobs than ever before, according to a report from the Department of Labor. It said more than 4.3 million people decided to leave their job in August.

Economists are calling this the “Great Resignation,” and will become even greater as time goes on.

The started in April as pandemic restrictions started to ease up across the country, and employees had started deciding if or how they were going to go back to work. Every month since then, a new record number of people have left their current jobs.

Those jobs have not disappeared and they still need to be filled. However, because workers are refusing to take the jobs, employers had to adapt by adding benefits, raising wages, and making do with the staff they have.

One economist said this is actually a good sign for the economy.

“This is one of the better ways to be coming out of a very severe economic downturn,” said Bill Adams who is a PNC Bank Economist.” Having a tight labor market, demand booming, struggling with ways to keep up with consumer demand is much better than what we had after the 2008-09 downturn where businesses struggled to find customers for years, hiring was very weak and it was very difficult to find a job.”

There is a concern that rising wages will cause the prices of food and other needs to go up. Economists said that is a valid concern and businesses also run the risk of driving customers away if that happens.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

This map shows which US states have the most people quitting their jobs

A first-of-its-kind report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals where Americans are quitting their jobs the most. August quit rates were highest in Kentucky and Idaho, while they sat below the US average in California and New York. The new data suggests the labor shortage is most intense in...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus#Americans#The Department Of Labor#Pnc Bank#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
Money

5 Jobs With Hiring Bonuses of $1,000 or More

There were more than 10 million open jobs in the U.S. in August, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), and employers are scrambling to fill the gaps. It's a job market where workers have an increasing amount of leverage, and where hefty signing...
JOBS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Occupation With the Oldest Workers

More and more people are working into their later years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Many Americans don’t have enough money to retire, at least if they want to keep their current financial lifestyles. People who want to live as they have need to remain employed full time. This has several consequences. Among […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Houston Chronicle

These workers quit their jobs and found better ones. Here's what they discovered.

There's a tendency in this country to believe that when people are struggling, it's because they didn't follow "The Rules": Study hard, work hard, get a college degree in your 20s, stay the course, retire at a prescribed age, don't complain. But workers who are quitting their jobs in "The Great Resignation" are discovering that the normal rules don't apply equally - or to every situation. Below are some of the lessons they have learned from these extraordinary times, distilled from hundreds of letters from readers.
ECONOMY
Concord Monitor

Employees ride the resignation wave

Remember all that optimism at the start of our Hot Vax Summer? That was back when vaccinations were on the rise, masks were coming off and getting back to normal seemed possible? Businesses began planning for a return to the office though some were holding off until September to give employees flexibility and time to adjust.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

6 reasons why Americans aren’t returning to work

Millions of lost positions have yet to return to the job market but there are near-record job openings and job growth has been slower than expected in recent months. Enhanced unemployment benefits ended nationwide on Labor Day, and even sooner in many states. So far, evidence suggests benefits didn't play a big role in sidelining workers.
ECONOMY
WKYT 27

Kentucky leads the nation in increase of people quitting their jobs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/AP) - Kentucky leads the nation with the biggest increase in people quitting their jobs as the “great resignation” makes it tough for employers to keep up with demand. The Bluegrass State was among 14 states where the “quit rate” increased in August, according to new numbers out...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

3K+
Followers
936
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy