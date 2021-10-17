Beagle And His New Adorable Best Friend | The Dodo

No one could get this 1-pound puppy to stop biting until a little girl figured out exactly what do to ❤️. To see more adorable Jack Frost content check out Instagram https://thedo.do/jackfrostIG, Facebook https://thedo.do/jackfrostFB, and Youtube https://thedo.do/jackfrostYT. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The...
Woman fosters dog whose skin looked like stone. With a little love and care, she looks like a new dog!. Check out Sky Sanctuary Rescue on Facebook for updates on Blondie: thedo.do/skysanctuary. You can help Sky Sanctuary Rescue save more animals here: thedo.do/skysanctuarydonate. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe:...
Watch how these frightened tiny puppies get rescued. Special thanks to Hope For Paws: thedo.do/hfp. Follow them on Facebook for rescue updates: thedo.do/hopeforpaws. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook:...
Teeny tiny horse couldn't make a single friend — until he met a dog who was bigger than him ❤️. To see more amazing miniature horse rescues, follow along on TikTok https://thedo.do/teddytinyhorseTT. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on...
During this pandemic, a lot of us have suffered depression, anxiety, and loneliness. Now the world is opening back up, and getting back out into the world can help with those issues. Of course, there's another way to boost your spirits, and that's by adopting a new furry friend to...
When we need a pick-me-up, looking at pictures of adorable animals online always does the trick. Since the only things better than animal pictures are baby animal pictures, here are 30 newborns who only want to brighten your day. How could we be sad or upset when we know these sweethearts are out there?
THE YARD — A true friend is something worth more than gold. A true friend sticks up for you and takes care of you when you're in need. They'll celebrate with you when you achieve something and hang out when you've failed or you're down. They're not afraid to say, "Yes," when you ask, "Does this make me look fat?" A true friend has your back.
Guy brings home a tiny kitten and introduces him to his very clingy, anxious cat…💛. Keep up with Toulouse and Tibbs on Instagram: https://thedo.do/the_real_toulouse, https://thedo.do/the_real_tibbs. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read...
The moment this senior Dachshund shows her foster mom she's not paralyzed — she's just about to lose a bunch of weight! 🌟. To adopt Mini, head to her adoption profile on Family Dog Rescue's site here https://thedo.do/adoptMini!. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow...
Like a Magic 8-Ball with four fluffy legs and a highly-boopable nose, Noodle the 13-year-old pug dog has stolen my heart and earned full control over my mood for the day. The viral TikTok star, aka showmenoodz on Instagram, is owned by Jonathan Graziano, who turned the pup into an internet sensation after sharing a pre-potty time game they like to call "No Bones."
Cockatiels are known for being incredibly smart. They have great memories, can be taught to perform tricks, and they can even learn how to speak. Not only that, but some cockatiels love to play games. One particular bird in Bursa, Turkey, is so smart, that he’s managed to find a peculiar way to entertain himself and his sibling baby birds. He loves to play peekaboo!
No matter the grey hair, for our parents, we will always be babies. Hence, all the unasked advice on changing jobs, traveling abroad, getting a loan, you know it. But this time, we won't be talking about humans as we shift onto the animal kingdom to see what animal babies are like.
This is the adorable moment a baby elephant calf completely destroyed a 12 stone cake sanctuary staff had made for his grandmother. In the now viral clip, the calf, who lives at the Samui Elephant Haven, in Koh Samui, Suratthani, Thailand ran and jumped on the cake in an attempt to stop his grandmother from eating it.
The shakiest Chihuahua who was found in a ditch is now so chubby and happy 💓. Keep up with Bong on TikTok: https://thedo.do/jessiefine. Special thanks to Andrea and Greenville Pet Rescue, check them out on TikTok for more rescue updates: https://thedo.do/petrescuegreenville. Additional thanks to Day Before the Rainbow Rescue, check them out on Facebook: http://thedo.do/daybeforetherainbow.
Phil, from Life With Malamutes, has been by his human baby sister's side from the moment she was born. Watch the moment he tucks her in during bedtime 💙. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our...
On Thursday, his 43rd birthday, the Grammy winner shared a collection of photos on social media, showing him jogging alongside a pair of adorable baby goats. "You're only as good as the company you keep," he captioned the posts, adding, "this is what 43 looks like for me." In one...
Meet Freddy! He is a two-year-old, one-eyed, neutered chihuahua who is up for adoption. Freddy is great with people and other dogs who are also trained with basic commands. He even just joined book buddies where he reads books with kids. If you’re looking for a sweet, and affectionate dog,...
Golden retriever forms the most magical bond with this baby — who starts throwing the ball to get him to play when he's only 8 months old! 😍. Join Clifford the Big Red Dog for the BIGGEST family comedy of the year when #CliffordMovie hits theatres and Paramount+ November 10. Watch trailer: https://thedo.do/cliffordmovie.
Comments / 0