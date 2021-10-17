Check out these homes on the Powers market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powers, OR

(Powers, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Powers will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07H2Im_0cU4Bu6Z00

340 Poplar St, Powers, 97466

2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,500 | Cabin | 756 Square Feet | Built in 1918

Cute, clean turnkey home ready for its new family in a beautiful little town! Great 2 bedroom home with updated kitchen, classic claw foot tub in bathroom and roomy laundry/storage room. Fenced easy-to-maintain yard with patio, plus big 2-car shop with storage. Plenty of room for your RV! Easy walking distance to schools and downtown; just a couple of miles to national forest with campgrounds, swimming and stunning scenery!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jzWWj_0cU4Bu6Z00

161 E Alder St, Powers, 97466

2 Beds 1 Bath | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 952 Square Feet | Built in 1968

2 BD 1 BTH SINGLE STORY HOME ON THE CORNER OF ALDER & 3RD.BIG FENCED YARD FOR GARDENING, FAMILY GATHERINGS, WATCHING THE FIREWORKS OR ROOM FOR YOUR PETS TO RUN!MINUTES FROM SWIMMING, FISHING , CAMPING & HIKING!BUYER & BUYERS AGENT TO VERIFY INFORMATION.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ARYHh_0cU4Bu6Z00

810 Myrtle Dr, Powers, 97466

2 Beds 2 Baths | $239,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Tenants to be home during showings after 5:00 pm in June.Southern exposure galore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V5v4x_0cU4Bu6Z00

450 1St Ave, Powers, 97466

1 Bed 1 Bath | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,706 Square Feet | Built in 1960

BRING YOUR IDEAS TO THE OLD MOOSE HALL IN THE SMALL TOWN OF POWERS OREGON GREAT AREA WITH LOTS OF RECREATION NEAR BY AS THE RIVER RUNS RIGHT THROUGH TOWN!

