Check out these Terlingua homes on the market

(Terlingua, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Terlingua. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1827 Mud Spring Road, Terlingua, 79852 2 Beds 1 Bath | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,278 Square Feet | Built in 1992

This 5 star vacation rental is an artists hideaway nestled privately in an ocotillo grove .8 mile off HWY 118 S.at Gate 4 on an ALL WEATHER ROAD, this compound is minutes away from BBNP&Terlingua Ghost Town. It has incredible views, extremely quiet, dark skies, a well established fenced garden and an incredible outdoor shower. This property has 2 septic's, a great well, RO water, laundry room with washer&dryer, room to develop/expand, w/RV Trailer pad w/hookups, an absolutely amazing property!!!

For open house information, contact Kerri Blackman, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY -Midland at 432-520-5151

22720 Hwy 170, Terlingua, 79852 1 Bed 2 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,044 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Own Legendary Long Draw Pizza on 20 acres between Study Butte and Lajitas, minutes from historic Terlingua Ghostown, w Views of Chisos Mts in BBNP. Fully equipped, up and running restaurant with potential for RV Park, Investment, Business or Homestead, over 1000 ft of Hwy 170 frontage, 2/200 amp metered electric poles, 2 septics and a14x28 casita w bath and kitchenette for on site owner/manager or rental. Deep arroyos with potential gravel income. Room to grow and build, live, play, work, rare!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Neckar, Fathom Realty at 888-455-6040

58 Whitethorn, Terlingua, 79852 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 875 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Huge Money Maker! 10% Cap. Ever want to own a mountain with the most beautiful relaxing getaway cabin in Big Bend? Quiet & peacefully secluded on 81 mountain acres which includes a 4,300ft mountain peak. In under a year, the cabin has earned Superhost status on AirBnB, & Premier Host on VRBO, maintaining a 5 Stars on all booking platforms. The cabin's own website is optimized for search engines contributing to a 98% occupancy rate far into 2022. Built to last with steel pylons, corten steel exterior walls, a 4.5KW solar system, Trex Composite deck, energy-efficient AC, heat. Photos can't capture the grandeur overlooking 91 miles of desert terrain! Turn key business package ready to go. The Sky's the limit!

For open house information, contact Jonathan Felts, Citiwide Alliance Realty at 214-326-0399