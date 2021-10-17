Check out these homes for sale in Gary now

(Gary, WV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gary will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

349 Silver Spur Road, North Tazewell, 24630 4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,459 Square Feet | Built in 1999

WOW!!!!!!! This gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath contemporary home boosts plenty of space as well as privacy. There is a formal living room that could also be used as a formal dining room. A large kitchen with an abundance of cabinet space as well as an eat in area. The living room boosts a wood burning fire place. The large master bedroom has an attached master bath has his and hers walk in closets. Through out the home are beautiful hard wood floors, the bedrooms all have newer carpet and the basement is unfinished with unlimited potential.. The home also has 2 Geo Thermal Heat pumps and a wood burning stove in the basement. The back deck of the home allows for entertaining guest or enjoying a quiet evening alone. If you want to be close to town but also have privacy this is the home for you. The property also boost a three stall barn and would be perfect for a mini farm. This beautiful home will be gone quickly, call today to schedule your showing.

33770 Coal Heritage Road, Northfork, 24868 2 Beds 3 Baths | $88,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,338 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Apartment & Restaurant. Located on the Main Street. Restaurant is 50 capacity. Restaurant includes everything but the food to get started. Trash compactor and dishwasher in apartment does not work.

1040 Riverside Drive, Welch, 24801 3 Beds 3 Baths | $94,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Beautiful three-bedroom brick in excellent condition. New windows and new roof, and hardwood floors throughout. Formal living room with fireplace and large eat-in kitchen. Basement has a large finished den, and 2nd full functioning kitchen, and full bath. Carport, fenced back yard, and nice covered side porch.

28 Ficken Drive, Kimball, 24853 7 Beds 4 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,214 Square Feet | Built in 1920

DRASTICALLY REDUCED !!! ARCHITECT/BUILDER BUILT THIS HISTORICAL/ ENGLISH MANOR HOME IN 1920. ONE OF THE MOST COMPLETE COAL BARON HOMES IN W.V. THE 2-STORY, MULTIPLE-BAY RECTANGULAR MASONRY RESIDENCE HAS OVER 50 ORIGINAL LEADED GLASS WINDOWS, 14 LG. ROOMS (ADDITIONAL ROOMS IN ATTIC & BASEMENT).TRIPLE BRICKED ARCHED ENTRANCE,,SOLID 9FT WOOD DOORS, WOOD SASHES, & OAK FLOORS, EXTERIOR IS RED BRICK ON A CONCRETE BASEMENT FOUNDATION, MULTIPLE HIP-ROOF & DORMERS. CALL LISTING AGENT.

