Elk City, KS

On the hunt for a home in Elk City? These houses are on the market

Elk City Voice
Elk City Voice
 6 days ago

(Elk City, KS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Elk City. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hnK1Q_0cU4BnAi00

420 Locust Street, Independence, 67301

2 Beds 0 Bath | $64,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This 2 could easily be a 3 bedroom home is adorable! High ceilings throughout with a lot of windows and openess! Built in hutch in the dining room, new light fixtures and paint throughout. Hardwood floors throughout. Large unfinished basement, large deck out back with fenced yard and detached garage. Located on a corner lot just blocks from the ball fields and the Riverside Park and Zoo and close to our vibrant downtown for a nice morning walk. You can sit out on the deck or the covered front porch if it rains and enjoy the fresh air.

For open house information, contact Amber Gregory, Keller Williams Realty Select at 918-766-0001

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Kansas Multiple Listing System. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEKMLS-42674)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLIiR_0cU4BnAi00

1605 9Th, Independence, 67301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $76,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,108 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This home has certainly been well maintained through the years. The hardwood floors are so shiny and clean! The refrigerator and dishwasher are new and the washer and dryer stay with the house.The heat and air units were installed in 2019. The carport has built in storage units. The large fenced in back yard is a great place to spend your time. The shop in the back yard even has electricity for your power tools. The neighborhood is so inviting. Come see it today!

For open house information, contact Todd Young, Bill White Real Estate at 620-331-7060

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Kansas Multiple Listing System. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEKMLS-42586)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WUtll_0cU4BnAi00

208 Wald, Independence, 67301

3 Beds 1 Bath | $29,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,238 Square Feet | Built in 1915

3 bed 1 bath investment opportunity. Needs some TLC. Seller requires proof of funds.

For open house information, contact Brent Dildine, Keller Williams Realty Select at 918-766-0001

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Kansas Multiple Listing System. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEKMLS-42682)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QYZsm_0cU4BnAi00

405 Wyandotte, Longton, 67352

3 Beds 2 Baths | $58,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,770 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Nice 3 BD 2 BA Ranch All appliances Stay 2 CR GRG Plus 4 CR Metal Bldg w/gravel floor Fenced in backyard Covered Patio Plus Front Porch Total Electric Home...Heat Pump Buyers financing failed. Bldg inspection in docs.

For open house information, contact JUDY NUNGESSER, FAITH REALTY at 316-320-6372

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kansas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCKMLSKS-601223)

See more property details

Elk City Voice

Elk City Voice

Elk City, KS
