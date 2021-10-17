CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miles, IA

On the hunt for a home in Miles? These houses are on the market

Miles Dispatch
Miles Dispatch
 6 days ago

(Miles, IA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Miles. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39oSgJ_0cU4BlPG00

22 Section, Miles, 52064

4 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,514 Square Feet | Built in 1885

Great small town location for this well kept, updated 4 BR traditional home. On a corner lot, detached 2 car garage with heat, toilet/sink. Updated windows, kitchen, bath, elec panel, lots of storage and living space. 1 bedroom on main floor. Roof replaced in 2008. Take a look at this large affordable home today! Measurements are approximate and should be verified by buyer.

For open house information, contact Heather Hafner, Nemmers Realty at 563-872-3490

Copyright © 2021 East Central Iowa Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMLSIA-143113)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iLhRJ_0cU4BlPG00

312 Nevada, Savanna, 61074

4 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in None

Location - Location - Location. A true 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home with a partially finished basement is ready for your family. Many updates throughout include a custom kitchen, updated baths, new flooring and much more. Enjoy a book on the shaded front porch, a cookout on the rear deck, a fire on the stamped concrete patio, or a soak in hot tub. The owners are downsizing and wanting you to enjoy raising your kids in this home too. Set up your showing now!

For open house information, contact TONY MCCOMBIE, MEL FOSTER CO. at 815-273-1071

Copyright © 2021 Rockford Area MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAARIL-202103815)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJtdj_0cU4BlPG00

816 Broad Street, Sabula, 52070

3 Beds 1 Bath | $28,980 | Single Family Residence | 1,157 Square Feet | Built in 1890

***Accepted Offer. No longer available*** All Highest, Best & final offers must be submitted by 9/27/21 per seller request. Small town living with detached garage. Needs some TLC to restore back to its former glory. Seller does not negotiate list price. All parties must sign Hold harmless agreement prior to entrance. Earnest money must be in the form of a cashier's check or money order only made payable to the closing attorney. 5 business days due diligence period. Property is sold AS IS, Where IS. Buyer and buyer agent to verify all facts and figures. USDA is not obligated to furnish abstract nor do they pay any costs associated. All costs passed onto the buyer.

For open house information, contact Gabriel Serrano, RE/MAX River Cities at 563-332-9900

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-QC4226178)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ncDhG_0cU4BlPG00

312 Rosedale, Savanna, 61074

5 Beds 1 Bath | $39,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,037 Square Feet | Built in None

LOCATION!!! MOSTLY MAIN LEVEL LIVING, 3 MAIN LEVEL BEDS, BATH, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH SCREENED PORCH OFF TO THE SIDE, 2 CAR GARAGE AND SHED. HOME NEEDS WORK, GARAGE NEEDS ROOF REPAIR, 3 ROOMS IN ATTIC NEED TO BE FINISHED AND 2 CAN BE USED AS BEDROOMS. GEM IN THE ROUGH

For open house information, contact DEANNA SHEPHERD, MEL FOSTER CO. at 815-273-1071

Copyright © 2021 Rockford Area MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAARIL-202106335)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
City
Miles, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Nemmers Realty#Mel Foster Co#Usda
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
Miles Dispatch

Miles Dispatch

Miles, IA
12
Followers
289
Post
545
Views
ABOUT

With Miles Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy