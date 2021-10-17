On the hunt for a home in Miles? These houses are on the market

(Miles, IA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Miles. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

22 Section, Miles, 52064 4 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,514 Square Feet | Built in 1885

Great small town location for this well kept, updated 4 BR traditional home. On a corner lot, detached 2 car garage with heat, toilet/sink. Updated windows, kitchen, bath, elec panel, lots of storage and living space. 1 bedroom on main floor. Roof replaced in 2008. Take a look at this large affordable home today! Measurements are approximate and should be verified by buyer.

For open house information, contact Heather Hafner, Nemmers Realty at 563-872-3490

312 Nevada, Savanna, 61074 4 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in None

Location - Location - Location. A true 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home with a partially finished basement is ready for your family. Many updates throughout include a custom kitchen, updated baths, new flooring and much more. Enjoy a book on the shaded front porch, a cookout on the rear deck, a fire on the stamped concrete patio, or a soak in hot tub. The owners are downsizing and wanting you to enjoy raising your kids in this home too. Set up your showing now!

For open house information, contact TONY MCCOMBIE, MEL FOSTER CO. at 815-273-1071

816 Broad Street, Sabula, 52070 3 Beds 1 Bath | $28,980 | Single Family Residence | 1,157 Square Feet | Built in 1890

***Accepted Offer. No longer available*** All Highest, Best & final offers must be submitted by 9/27/21 per seller request. Small town living with detached garage. Needs some TLC to restore back to its former glory. Seller does not negotiate list price. All parties must sign Hold harmless agreement prior to entrance. Earnest money must be in the form of a cashier's check or money order only made payable to the closing attorney. 5 business days due diligence period. Property is sold AS IS, Where IS. Buyer and buyer agent to verify all facts and figures. USDA is not obligated to furnish abstract nor do they pay any costs associated. All costs passed onto the buyer.

For open house information, contact Gabriel Serrano, RE/MAX River Cities at 563-332-9900

312 Rosedale, Savanna, 61074 5 Beds 1 Bath | $39,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,037 Square Feet | Built in None

LOCATION!!! MOSTLY MAIN LEVEL LIVING, 3 MAIN LEVEL BEDS, BATH, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH SCREENED PORCH OFF TO THE SIDE, 2 CAR GARAGE AND SHED. HOME NEEDS WORK, GARAGE NEEDS ROOF REPAIR, 3 ROOMS IN ATTIC NEED TO BE FINISHED AND 2 CAN BE USED AS BEDROOMS. GEM IN THE ROUGH

For open house information, contact DEANNA SHEPHERD, MEL FOSTER CO. at 815-273-1071