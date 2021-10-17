CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Feather Lakes, CO

Check out these Red Feather Lakes homes on the market

 6 days ago

(Red Feather Lakes, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Red Feather Lakes will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ZTuL_0cU4BkWX00

820 Lodgepole Dr, Bellvue, 80512

5 Beds 1 Bath | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,780 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This comfortable home w/ room for everyone is set on almost 18 close-in acres awaiting your visiion, w/ no HOA! Just 15 minutes from Old Town, yet just steps away from Horsetooth Reservoir & Lory State Park, this home delivers two dwellings, totaling 5 bdrms, 2 lrg kitchens & 2 laundries. Accessibility features throughout include extra-wide doors, an elevator & fire sprinklers for extra peace of mind. The upper level is fully remodeled w/ Milarc cabinets, solid surface countertops, new SS appliances, new paint, woodwork, flooring & fixtures. Enjoy beautiful long-range views from the lrg decks or screened porch. Ready for extended family or tenants, the light-filled lower dwelling walks out to a private patio & has a lrg kitchen, two bdrms & spacious bath w/ in-floor heat & walk-in shower. Both HW heaters, A/C Unit & Fire Pump replaced in 2020. This lovely home is ready to enjoy!

For open house information, contact Frank Clifton Glenn, Group Horsetooth at 970-377-4979

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-944205)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IqCcZ_0cU4BkWX00

415 Sinisippi Rd, Red Feather Lakes, 80545

1 Bed 0 Bath | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Cozy cabin tucked in Red Feather Lakes Village near Nokomis Lake. Vaulted ceiling with bright open floor plan. Pre stained fiber cement siding, composite decking, metal roof and hickory floors. Kitchen Island & Dining Room, Spacious Bathroom, Large Closet for storage. Has slept 9! Adorable bunkhouse included. Cabin serviced by 1,100 gallon cistern and 2,000 gallon vault. Private fishing membership included with a short walk to Nokomis Lake. Enjoy the cool mountain air from your front deck.

For open house information, contact Norman Wyatt, Mile High Land & Homes, Inc at 970-419-4900

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-948248)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oy1DK_0cU4BkWX00

324 Ramona Dr, Red Feather Lakes, 80545

3 Beds 0 Bath | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Incredible mountain home, the seller is including the 3 vacant lots adjoining this property to make it almost one acre. This home has an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms plus a 488sf loft above the garage for a total of 2068sf of living space. Enjoy the peaceful days on the deck in the pine scented wilderness. This property has a finished 2 car garage that is 728 sf plus two storage sheds. You will also find a sand volleyball area, fire pit and an outhouse. Membership to lakes is included.

For open house information, contact Sue Maack, Austin & Austin Real Estate at 970-353-0790

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-949136)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fnqQu_0cU4BkWX00

1568 Beartrap Rd, Red Feather Lakes, 80545

3 Beds 2 Baths | $630,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,341 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Escape the hustle in this serene 2003 mountain retreat! Custom Built Log home features gorgeous lofted windows lighting the open living room w a double-sided fireplace that also heats the large primary bedroom w it's own porch. The luxurious main bath includes a huge custom tile shower, vessel sink & walk-thru closet. Open kitchen w custom Cherry dovetail cabinets, large eat-in island, stainless appliances & tile artwork floors. Lg loft space for an addtl office or living/play space. Two freshly painted/carpeted beds & a full bath w jetted tub. Walkout basement has a full bath, office, recreation/theatre space & a living area (partially finished). 10 acres of sloping meadow, rock outcroppings and a 2ac fenced livestock pasture. Oversized septic, amazing 3gal/min well and good defensible space makes this an easy year-round lifestyle or STR (high STR occupancy rates on Beartrap). Looks out at Lonepine Reservoir w full fishing/rec usage access (to all Crystal Lakes). Take a look!

For open house information, contact Dee Bundy, C3 Real Estate Solutions, LLC at 970-225-5154

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-945881)

Red Feather Lakes News Beat

Red Feather Lakes News Beat

Red Feather Lakes, CO
