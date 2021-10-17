Take a look at these homes on the Ellsworth market now

(Ellsworth, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ellsworth will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

122 W Ash Street, Roland, 50236 2 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 944 Square Feet | Built in 1910

STARTER INVESTOR HOME ALERT! 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath bungalow just waiting for some sweat equity! Tons of potential in this home, sits on a dead end street with a large wooded lot! Furnace 2017. Wood floors, great wood doors and natural wood trim this home has character waiting to shine through! Retro kitchen in the making with a cast iron sing, old fridge and stove. The walk up attic is just begging for someone to leave the brick chimney exposed, insulate drywall to make an additional living area! Home is being sold AS-IS, contents included.

852 Maple Court, Story City, 50248 4 Beds 2 Baths | $314,900 | 1,384 Square Feet | Built in 1968

This home is currently listed as a delayed showing. Under no circumstances will any showings be allowed until 10/16/21 at 9 AM. The Sellers will not review or accept any proposed Purchase Agreements/Offers until the conclusion of the first showing date.

830 Market Avenue, Story City, 50248 3 Beds 2 Baths | $208,000 | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Located in beautiful Story City, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath split-foyer is a must see. Large 2 stall detached garage and fenced in backyard.

412 Edwards Street, Jewell, 50130 3 Beds 2 Baths | $136,500 | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 1936

Cape Cod style home located in the heart of Jewell! Many updates to this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home! New roof, furnace, flooring, kitchen cabinets, countertops, paint.. the list of updates goes on, So much hard work and care has been poured back into the home these last couple of years. Enjoy the character in the built ins in the first and top floor and all the potential to add your own touch in the lower level! Beautiful entry way in the front with storage not only right off the entrance, but through the hall before you reach the kitchen with new cupboards as well! Enjoy the views of your back yard from your covered porch or from the sliding glass doors leading out onto the deck. So many possibilities for it's newest home owners! If that's you, call today!

