Ellsworth, IA

Take a look at these homes on the Ellsworth market now

Ellsworth News Beat
Ellsworth News Beat
 6 days ago

(Ellsworth, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ellsworth will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UZ8o_0cU4Bil500

122 W Ash Street, Roland, 50236

2 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 944 Square Feet | Built in 1910

STARTER INVESTOR HOME ALERT! 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath bungalow just waiting for some sweat equity! Tons of potential in this home, sits on a dead end street with a large wooded lot! Furnace 2017. Wood floors, great wood doors and natural wood trim this home has character waiting to shine through! Retro kitchen in the making with a cast iron sing, old fridge and stove. The walk up attic is just begging for someone to leave the brick chimney exposed, insulate drywall to make an additional living area! Home is being sold AS-IS, contents included.

For open house information, contact Kempe, Anna, Keller Williams Ankeny Metro at 515-965-9100

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-634486)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CR15R_0cU4Bil500

852 Maple Court, Story City, 50248

4 Beds 2 Baths | $314,900 | 1,384 Square Feet | Built in 1968

This home is currently listed as a delayed showing. Under no circumstances will any showings be allowed until 10/16/21 at 9 AM. The Sellers will not review or accept any proposed Purchase Agreements/Offers until the conclusion of the first showing date.

For open house information, contact Kyle Van Winkle, RE/MAX Real Estate Concepts-Ames at 515-276-2872

Copyright © 2021 Central Iowa Board of Realtors, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CIBORIA-58799)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qOh4M_0cU4Bil500

830 Market Avenue, Story City, 50248

3 Beds 2 Baths | $208,000 | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Located in beautiful Story City, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath split-foyer is a must see. Large 2 stall detached garage and fenced in backyard.

For open house information, contact Megan Rasmussen, Norsemen Realty Team - Friedrich Iowa Realty at 515-733-2922

Copyright © 2021 Central Iowa Board of Realtors, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CIBORIA-58721)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00pQbg_0cU4Bil500

412 Edwards Street, Jewell, 50130

3 Beds 2 Baths | $136,500 | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 1936

Cape Cod style home located in the heart of Jewell! Many updates to this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home! New roof, furnace, flooring, kitchen cabinets, countertops, paint.. the list of updates goes on, So much hard work and care has been poured back into the home these last couple of years. Enjoy the character in the built ins in the first and top floor and all the potential to add your own touch in the lower level! Beautiful entry way in the front with storage not only right off the entrance, but through the hall before you reach the kitchen with new cupboards as well! Enjoy the views of your back yard from your covered porch or from the sliding glass doors leading out onto the deck. So many possibilities for it's newest home owners! If that's you, call today!

For open house information, contact Amanda Nichols, iHome Realty at 515-453-5800

Copyright © 2021 Central Iowa Board of Realtors, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CIBORIA-58324)

See more property details

ABOUT

With Ellsworth News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

