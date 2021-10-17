Check out these homes on the Bliss market now

(Bliss, ID) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bliss. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

851 E 2000 S., Bliss, 83314 2 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,055 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Historical rock home providing country living at 2,000sf. Home offers plenty of living space. Large master suite on main floor. Second bedroom and separate living area/office space accessed by spiral staircase or separate entrance that is located on the spacious elevated deck. Enclosed porch. Shop and shed space. Pasture and garden. Historic stone portion is said to have been a stage coach stop and provides natural insulation. Lots of character and plenty of room both inside and out for day to day living and relaxation. Short distance to Hagerman, hot springs resorts, Snake River access, hunting, fishing and other recreational opportunities. 1-1/2 hours to Sun Valley and the Sawtooth mountain range. Great views of the Bennett Hills and Bells Rapids Plateau. Bring your toys, bring your animals. No CCR’s. Nearby I-84 access for travel to Boise or Twin Falls.

For open house information, contact Grant Cooke, 1000 Springs Realty at 208-837-6116

1289 E 2350 S, Bliss, 83314 5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,249,995 | Single Family Residence | 3,975 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Awesome horse set up on 16.099 acres 20/30 minutes from Jerome or Twin Falls. 60 x 140 Indoor riding arena, also an outdoor riding arena, tack rooms, pastures, horse shelters. 19 shares of NSCC water. Buyer could possibly sell 3 shares. Very nice 5 bed 3 bath, 3975 sq ft home. Plenty of room for trucks, trailers and RV's. Bring all your toys. No CCR's. Close to Malad Gorge State Park. Possible owner carry with large down payment.

For open house information, contact Dan Wise, Canyon Trail Realty, LLC at 208-324-3354

411 East Ave South, Hagerman, 83332 2 Beds 2 Baths | $424,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,248 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Cozy & comfortable living in the "Banana Belt" of Magic Valley - Hagerman. The bonus of the property is the large heated pool & jacuzzi. Pool water provided by their private well; not city water. Living area is open kitchen, dining & living room w/pellet stove. Home has new roof, new bathroom flooring. Two carports and a 24x24 shop/garage w/power. Sellers are Motivated!! Come see!

For open house information, contact Linda Ekren, Canyon Trail Realty, LLC at 208-324-3354

985 Justice Grade, Hagerman, 83332 3 Beds 2 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,892 Square Feet | Built in None

ONE IN A MILLION PROPERTIES IN HAGERMAN. This property sits right next to the beautiful Billingsley Creek. Own your own waterfront property. Home is 1892 sqft with newer roof, flooring, windows, fencing, electrical. Take in breathtaking views every minute of the day, Sparkling water flowing year round, fish from your deck or enjoy kayaking right off your property. Fruit trees, lush landscaping. Walk from the property to the Wilderness Management , or the Billingsley Creek Reserve. Definitely ONE OF A KIND !

For open house information, contact Cindy Douville, Silvercreek Realty Group at 208-377-0422