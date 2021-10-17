CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bliss, ID

Check out these homes on the Bliss market now

Bliss Dispatch
Bliss Dispatch
 6 days ago

(Bliss, ID) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bliss. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39lVl0_0cU4BhsM00

851 E 2000 S., Bliss, 83314

2 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,055 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Historical rock home providing country living at 2,000sf. Home offers plenty of living space. Large master suite on main floor. Second bedroom and separate living area/office space accessed by spiral staircase or separate entrance that is located on the spacious elevated deck. Enclosed porch. Shop and shed space. Pasture and garden. Historic stone portion is said to have been a stage coach stop and provides natural insulation. Lots of character and plenty of room both inside and out for day to day living and relaxation. Short distance to Hagerman, hot springs resorts, Snake River access, hunting, fishing and other recreational opportunities. 1-1/2 hours to Sun Valley and the Sawtooth mountain range. Great views of the Bennett Hills and Bells Rapids Plateau. Bring your toys, bring your animals. No CCR’s. Nearby I-84 access for travel to Boise or Twin Falls.

For open house information, contact Grant Cooke, 1000 Springs Realty at 208-837-6116

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98806326)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z72s6_0cU4BhsM00

1289 E 2350 S, Bliss, 83314

5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,249,995 | Single Family Residence | 3,975 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Awesome horse set up on 16.099 acres 20/30 minutes from Jerome or Twin Falls. 60 x 140 Indoor riding arena, also an outdoor riding arena, tack rooms, pastures, horse shelters. 19 shares of NSCC water. Buyer could possibly sell 3 shares. Very nice 5 bed 3 bath, 3975 sq ft home. Plenty of room for trucks, trailers and RV's. Bring all your toys. No CCR's. Close to Malad Gorge State Park. Possible owner carry with large down payment.

For open house information, contact Dan Wise, Canyon Trail Realty, LLC at 208-324-3354

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98808171)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GDZbX_0cU4BhsM00

411 East Ave South, Hagerman, 83332

2 Beds 2 Baths | $424,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,248 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Cozy & comfortable living in the "Banana Belt" of Magic Valley - Hagerman. The bonus of the property is the large heated pool & jacuzzi. Pool water provided by their private well; not city water. Living area is open kitchen, dining & living room w/pellet stove. Home has new roof, new bathroom flooring. Two carports and a 24x24 shop/garage w/power. Sellers are Motivated!! Come see!

For open house information, contact Linda Ekren, Canyon Trail Realty, LLC at 208-324-3354

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98817373)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yer9r_0cU4BhsM00

985 Justice Grade, Hagerman, 83332

3 Beds 2 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,892 Square Feet | Built in None

ONE IN A MILLION PROPERTIES IN HAGERMAN. This property sits right next to the beautiful Billingsley Creek. Own your own waterfront property. Home is 1892 sqft with newer roof, flooring, windows, fencing, electrical. Take in breathtaking views every minute of the day, Sparkling water flowing year round, fish from your deck or enjoy kayaking right off your property. Fruit trees, lush landscaping. Walk from the property to the Wilderness Management , or the Billingsley Creek Reserve. Definitely ONE OF A KIND !

For open house information, contact Cindy Douville, Silvercreek Realty Group at 208-377-0422

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98814384)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hagerman, ID
City
Bliss, ID
City
Sun Valley, ID
Local
Idaho Business
Idaho State
Idaho Real Estate
City
Boise, ID
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Toys#Living Space#Ccr#Twin Falls#Springs Realty#Nscc#Canyon Trail Realty#Magic Valley Hagerman
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
Bliss Dispatch

Bliss Dispatch

Bliss, ID
9
Followers
308
Post
794
Views
ABOUT

With Bliss Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy