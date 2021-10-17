Take a look at these homes on the Pomerene market now

(Pomerene, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pomerene will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3164 W Stewart Road, Benson, 85602 3 Beds 2 Baths | $55,000 | Manufactured Home | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Easy commute to Tucson or Sierra Vista. Fenced yard. Large workshop. 1 car garage. 3 bed 2 bath home currently a rental property. Can continue as an investment property or make this your home.

16661 S Cherokee Place, Benson, 85602 3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Home with views! This 3 br 2 bath home sits on a double lot with a detached 2 car garage. Home is sold ''AS IS'' with it's many extras.

3055 W. Conaway Cir., Benson, 85602 3 Beds 2 Baths | $496,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,758 Square Feet | Built in None

Named for a conspicuous Reef of rock (Carr Reef), a series of quartzite cliffs running along the eastern side of the Huachuca Mountains, a noted landmark.LARGE LOTGreat Room & Dining RoomCovered Porches, 723 sq.. ft.2 Car Garage, 677 sq. ft.Total of 3158 square feet under roof

1080 N Sunrise Way, St. David, 85630 4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,174 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New Construction! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom on 4 acres! Hilltop location with beautiful mountain views! The home will be upgraded with a metal roof, spray foam insulation, 9 ft ceilings and an 8ft tall garage door for larger vehicles and trucks! It will have an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and stained concrete flooring throughout. This home will have a beautiful kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and a walk in pantry. In the master suite you will have a vaulted ceiling, granite countertops and dual sinks in the bathroom plus a large walk in closet. The front and back of the home have large covered patios for entertaining or just relaxing!

