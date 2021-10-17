CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomerene, AZ

Take a look at these homes on the Pomerene market now

 6 days ago

(Pomerene, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pomerene will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1piXiQ_0cU4BeEB00

3164 W Stewart Road, Benson, 85602

3 Beds 2 Baths | $55,000 | Manufactured Home | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Easy commute to Tucson or Sierra Vista. Fenced yard. Large workshop. 1 car garage. 3 bed 2 bath home currently a rental property. Can continue as an investment property or make this your home.

For open house information, contact Lanna J Kauffman, Long Realty-Benson at 520-586-2300

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22119367)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YPNtd_0cU4BeEB00

16661 S Cherokee Place, Benson, 85602

3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Home with views! This 3 br 2 bath home sits on a double lot with a detached 2 car garage. Home is sold ''AS IS'' with it's many extras.

For open house information, contact Amber L R Graham, Long Realty-Benson at 520-586-2300

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22125552)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MRFpg_0cU4BeEB00

3055 W. Conaway Cir., Benson, 85602

3 Beds 2 Baths | $496,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,758 Square Feet | Built in None

Named for a conspicuous Reef of rock (Carr Reef), a series of quartzite cliffs running along the eastern side of the Huachuca Mountains, a noted landmark.LARGE LOTGreat Room & Dining RoomCovered Porches, 723 sq.. ft.2 Car Garage, 677 sq. ft.Total of 3158 square feet under roof

For open house information, contact Rodger Ford Anthem Equity Group

Copyright © 2021 DRB Group (BDX). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BDLBN-2063785)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31zhz6_0cU4BeEB00

1080 N Sunrise Way, St. David, 85630

4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,174 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New Construction! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom on 4 acres! Hilltop location with beautiful mountain views! The home will be upgraded with a metal roof, spray foam insulation, 9 ft ceilings and an 8ft tall garage door for larger vehicles and trucks! It will have an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and stained concrete flooring throughout. This home will have a beautiful kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and a walk in pantry. In the master suite you will have a vaulted ceiling, granite countertops and dual sinks in the bathroom plus a large walk in closet. The front and back of the home have large covered patios for entertaining or just relaxing!

For open house information, contact Bridger L. Blaschke, DiPeso Realty at 520-586-2122

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22121488)

See more property details

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pomerene, AZ
ABOUT

With Pomerene News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

