CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Culbertson, MT

On the hunt for a home in Culbertson? These houses are on the market

Culbertson Times
Culbertson Times
 6 days ago

(Culbertson, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Culbertson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LgHFv_0cU4BdLS00

209 3Rd Street, Bainville, 59212

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Take a peak at this home on the edge of town, location! Brand new stamped concrete patio on the front adds very nice curb appeal. Single level living that has an efficient layout with 3 bedrooms plus an office. The town of Bainville offers quiet small town living and great schools within walking distance. It's only 30 minute drive to Williston, ND. Take a peak!

For open house information, contact Dayla Newton, Clearwater Montana Properties at 406-547-3000

Copyright © 2021 Billings Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BARMT-322626)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KQK7E_0cU4BdLS00

439 Clarence Street, Bainville, 59212

4 Beds 3 Baths | $448,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,880 Square Feet | Built in 2012

This hilltop home boasting great views is located on 6 +/- very private acres within city limits. Just a 35 minute commute to Williston or Sidney, this safe small town has an excellent K-12 school and sense of community. The surrounding area offers abundant hunting and fishing opportunities. There is plenty of space to garden with planted raised garden beds, additional parking, rv hookup, water hydrants and established trees. The home is 2x6 constructed, has an attached oversized two car garage with built-in shelving, fully finished basement with 2 bedrooms. Basement and garage have radiant floor heat from hot water boiler. The main level has an office, guest bedroom and master with a tiled shower and garden tub. Click link for more information.

For open house information, contact Leanne Bodell, Clearwater Montana Properties - White Sulphur Springs at 800-577-3013

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22110159)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
City
Bainville, MT
City
White Sulphur Springs, MT
City
Culbertson, MT
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Stamped Concrete
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
Culbertson Times

Culbertson Times

Culbertson, MT
9
Followers
320
Post
596
Views
ABOUT

With Culbertson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy