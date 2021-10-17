Check out these Cameron homes on the market

(Cameron, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cameron will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

164 Prioux Lane, Cameron, 70631 3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 986 Square Feet | Built in 2020

This Lovely Beach Cottage is the perfect getaway! Enjoy views of the Gulf of Mexico and a small lake across the street. Only a short walk to the beach for shelling, fishing or to just enjoy a walk or swim. The cottage comes fully furnished and is beautifully decorated! Open Living area with lots of windows and the furnishings are just perfect. The kitchen features granite conters and stainless appliances. Plenty of windows to enjoy views from every room of the home. The covered area under the home is the perfect outdoor entertaining space with picnic tables and gas grill as well. This home is like new and ready to enjoy the beach life! Just bring your beachbag and fishing gear!

For open house information, contact AMY BRITT, COLDWELL BANKER INGLE SAFARI at 337-478-1601

2018 Brant Street, Cameron, 70631 3 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,820 Square Feet | Built in 2012

DIRECT BEACH VIEW OF HOLLY BEACH! Only about 200 feet from beach. Large Beach Home with updated Granite Kitchen and Stainless Appliances, Large Bedrooms, Wide front patio to lookout over gulf. Master bedroom with gulf view. Parking underneath. Entertaining area all concrete on ground level. All Appliances and furniture stay, as well as bed linens, and everything you need to enjoy the kitchen. (Pots, pans, all dishes) All measurements more or less. * New insulation and new Sheetrock, as well as fresh paint. Updated floors throughout with new waterproof vinyl plank flooring. New stairs and deck rail. The Cargo Lift functions but sustained cosmetic damage. New A/C, with UV light installed, to prevent germs, viruses, bacteria in the air. New storm door. . Get your piece of the Cajun Riviera to enjoy with family and friends!

For open house information, contact AMY BRITT, COLDWELL BANKER INGLE SAFARI at 337-478-1601

129 Breaker Dr, Cameron, 70631 6 Beds 6 Baths | $548,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,856 Square Feet | Built in None

Don't miss out on your chance to own a custom, luxury beach home! This beauty is a 6 bedroom 5 1/2 bath (4 ensuite) on an 88x177 lot in Johnson Bayou Louisiana. Beautiful open concept living/dining/kitchen is the perfect place to host lots of friends and family. With 2856 sq ft, there is plenty of space for everyone. The kitchen boasts beautiful cabinetry with granite countertops and print resistant stainless steel appliances. The large island seats 8 and the tropical seating will stay with the home. The large living area has a rustic cypress fireplace and an awesome view of the gulf. There are 6 large bedrooms in the home as well as 2 soaking tubs, 4 showers and an outdoor shower and foot wash to use after a long day at the beach. There are bamboo blinds in the bedrooms and lots of storage space. This retreat also has a passenger elevator which is an awesome bonus! Stove, microwave, refrigerator, televisions, most bedroom furniture as well as other furniture and dÃ©cor will stay with the home (please email for a complete list) Under the home, you will find enclosed covered parking with wifi enabled garage doors, storage, workshop room with plenty of space and a half bath. Other amenities include: 2 AC units, 2 water heaters, showcase double hung impact resistant windows, Neuma high impact door, full screens for windows, irrigation, security system, whole house surge protectors, Wifi enabled thermostats, sprinklers and garage doors. List of extras on this place is too long to list them all. Please call or email for a complete list. Home sits on a large lot with a beautifully manicured yard. Sit on the large porch and drink coffee, watch the birds and enjoy the breeze. Words do not do this one justice. Call for an appointment to view. Beautiful home in a beautiful area! Words do not do this one justice. Priced at $548,000.

For open house information, contact Amy Henry, McBryde and Associates Realty at 318-256-2121