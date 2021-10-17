On the hunt for a home in Escalante? These houses are on the market

(Escalante, UT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Escalante than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

160 W 300 N, Escalante, 84726 3 Beds 1 Bath | $185,000 | Mobile Home | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Mobile Home with large Family Room/ Studio addition. Nice lot with trees and views North. Great Work Shop and 1/2 Share Irrigation Water. Lots of possibilities. Home and Shop have been used as rentals. Inquire about leases.

For open house information, contact LESLIE G. VENUTI, TRAILS END REAL ESTATE at 435-680-4663

160 E 200 S, Escalante, 84726 2 Beds 1 Bath | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,024 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Well Loved Country Home waiting to be Loved Again! In town property. Nice .60 acre lot with Log Granary, and 1/2 share of irrigation water for a future garden or fruit trees. Lots of possibilities. Master bedroom on main with 1 bed & loft upstairs. Can have large animals. Basement for cold storage and nice porch off front door to enjoy sunrises over the Escalante Canyons. No short term rentals

