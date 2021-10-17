CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prospect, OR

Prospect-curious? These homes are on the market

Prospect Today
Prospect Today
 6 days ago

(Prospect, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Prospect will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zoqYP_0cU4BahH00

626 Butte Falls- Prospect Road, Prospect, 97536

3 Beds 1 Bath | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,168 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Outstanding 1 of a Kind Extremely Opportunity! This home is tucked off the road w/its own gated entrance, in the secluded & peaceful Prospect Countryside w/magnificent views! This incredible home is located just minutes to town, the Rogue River, Lost Creek Lake, parks, schools, and more. The home itself has an amazing country feel and has many upgrades. We can't list everything: beautiful, custom handmade oak cabinets, beautiful wainscoting in kitchen, custom bookshelf, vinyl windows throughout, gorgeous hardwood floors, newer pump and holding tank, filtration & water heater, some newer fencing and Sugar Pine Wood deck. There is an excellent well (10 GPM per the seller), detached woodshed as well as a small storage shed. Insulated garage, mature trees and landscaping, awesome park area with picnic bench behind yard under trees. Don't miss this incredible opportunity! **This sale contingent on simultaneously closing 630 Butte Falls-Prospect Rd. Currently listed in MLS**

For open house information, contact Jordan Kramer, John L. Scott Medford at 541-779-3611

Copyright © 2021 Southern Oregon MLS. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EeStQ_0cU4BahH00

255 Shipley Terrace, Prospect, 97536

2 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Incredible views from every window and every deck on this 2 bed, 2.5 bath home with multiple outdoor living spaces. Situated on .86 acre parcel & peak of Lost Creek Lake only about half a mile away- this property allows the freedom you've been searching for. Engineered hardwood floors throughout w/ a main level ensuite, beautiful open kitchen w/ granite countertops, white subway tile backsplash and lovely white cabinetry. Small dining nook, breakfast bar and additional dining along with a nice living space and half bath can all be found downstairs. Spiral staircase takes you to the 2nd ensuite w/ access to the wonderful terrace w/ gorgeous mountain views. Expansive trex deck to take in the gorgeous scenery, new roof in 2019 & detached shed for storage or your hobbies. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity!

For open house information, contact Dan Mollahan, John L. Scott Medford at 541-779-3611

Copyright © 2021 Southern Oregon MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SORMLS-220131007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3sBe_0cU4BahH00

2211 Mill Creek Drive, Prospect, 97536

3 Beds 3 Baths | $335,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,448 Square Feet | Built in 1979

One of a kind MUST TOUR property and location! Incredible views of the mighty Rogue River and surrounding mountainside-Truly breathtaking! Don't miss your chance to own this adorable, well taken care of home, on 1 acre, with massive, detached, three-story shop that includes a bathroom that will not disappoint. detached shop. Close to Lost Creek Lake on Mill Creek Rd Surrounded by mountains and trees. This location is so peaceful, yet only half an hour to amenities. This home has it all, beautiful curb appeal with a perfectly landscaped yard, RV parking, and hook ups. It also has a very nice carport, with a couple of well-kept storage buildings. The location is unmatched and within minutes of the Rogue River, Skookum creek, Crater Lake, countless waterfalls, including Mill Creek Falls, world-class fishing paddle boarding, hunting, and hiking. Very desirable Prospect Charter School is conveniently located right down the street. The home has been meticulously cared for.

For open house information, contact Jordan Kramer, John L. Scott Medford at 541-779-3611

Copyright © 2021 Southern Oregon MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SORMLS-220123511)

