Take a look at these homes on the Reserve market now

20 Blue Owl, Reserve, 87830 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This is a custom built home . . . almost a piece of art. There is an attached passive solar room that is used to heat the home, if desired, and as a greenhouse. From top to bottom this beautiful home will feed your senses. A must see to fully appreciate.

For open house information, contact Mary Greiert, Open Range Real Estate, LLC. at 575-533-6062

Five Whiting, Reserve, 87830 2 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,720 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This 1 acre property is just minutes from Reserve, NM. Bordering the Gila National Forest . . . out your backdoor you have easy access to horseback riding, hunting, hiking, and wildlife viewing. Handsome kitchen has knotty elder cabinets and very nice appliances for your comfort and enjoyment. Great room with a formal dining area and living room right off of the kitchen providing a lovely open experience. The huge picture windows that span two floors draw outside . . . inside. Watching the gorgeous mountain rainfall and snowfalls from this home will take your breath away at times! Crafted with quality amenities . . . Fully sided with low maintenance steel log siding and a copper colored steel roof. Beautiful handcrafted interior. Hand plastered & knotty pine walls and laminate floors. There fully finished lower level recreation room with handsome stained concrete floors of 1,120 sq ft of space to have lots of fun! The lower level has a full access to the outside.

