CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reserve, NM

Take a look at these homes on the Reserve market now

Reserve Voice
Reserve Voice
 6 days ago

(Reserve, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Reserve. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8Wvc_0cU4BZlQ00

20 Blue Owl, Reserve, 87830

3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This is a custom built home . . . almost a piece of art. There is an attached passive solar room that is used to heat the home, if desired, and as a greenhouse. From top to bottom this beautiful home will feed your senses. A must see to fully appreciate.

For open house information, contact Mary Greiert, Open Range Real Estate, LLC. at 575-533-6062

Copyright © 2021 Silver City Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCRMLSNM-37622)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kF17r_0cU4BZlQ00

Five Whiting, Reserve, 87830

2 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,720 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This 1 acre property is just minutes from Reserve, NM. Bordering the Gila National Forest . . . out your backdoor you have easy access to horseback riding, hunting, hiking, and wildlife viewing. Handsome kitchen has knotty elder cabinets and very nice appliances for your comfort and enjoyment. Great room with a formal dining area and living room right off of the kitchen providing a lovely open experience. The huge picture windows that span two floors draw outside . . . inside. Watching the gorgeous mountain rainfall and snowfalls from this home will take your breath away at times! Crafted with quality amenities . . . Fully sided with low maintenance steel log siding and a copper colored steel roof. Beautiful handcrafted interior. Hand plastered & knotty pine walls and laminate floors. There fully finished lower level recreation room with handsome stained concrete floors of 1,120 sq ft of space to have lots of fun! The lower level has a full access to the outside.

For open house information, contact Mary Greiert, Open Range Real Estate, LLC. at 575-533-6062

Copyright © 2021 Silver City Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCRMLSNM-38584)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
PHX Sun-Times

Check out these Phoenix homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Check out this charming 4 bed, 2 bath home in the wonderful city of Phoenix! Providing a 1 car garage, low-care front yard, and
PHOENIX, AZ
Motor City Metro

Check out these homes for sale in Detroit now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This hidden gem may just be what you're looking for! This beautiful home features hardwood floors thru out the living room and 3 bedrooms.
DETROIT, MI
Austonia

Calabasas or Hill Country? Sleek $11 million home hits Austin market

With marbled interiors and a cool multi-million asking price, a newly listed Westlake Hills-nestled modern mansion will make you feel like a Kardashian. Atop one of Austin's signature rolling hilltops, 1501 Ridgecrest Drive is similar to one of the plush palaces that one might find in Calabasas. For $10.9 million, the home has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and caps at 10,498 square feet.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reserve, NM
Lincoln Daily

Homes for sale in Lincoln: New listings

(LINCOLN, NE) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
LINCOLN, NE
AZFamily

5 fantastic homes under $610,000 in metro Phoenix

Five fantastic homes are up for sale in the Phoenix metro for under $610,000. Opendoor provides Valley residents with simple, certain, and fast ways to buy and sell homes, with just a few clicks online. Visit Opendoor.com to learn more.
PHOENIX, AZ
iebusinessdaily.com

Jack in the Box is sold

A Jack in the Box Drive-Thru in Pomona has been sold for $2.7 million. Located at 101 W. Foothill Blvd., the restaurant was purchased by a San Gabriel-based investor whose name was not released, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive represented the buyer in the transaction,...
POMONA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gila National Forest
PHX Sun-Times

Where's the cheapest gas in Phoenix?

(PHOENIX, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Phoenix, you could be saving up to $0.95 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 4403 E Van Buren St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1515 E Buckeye Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.
PHOENIX, AZ
wrtv.com

Your old ceramic Christmas tree could be worth hundreds of dollars

If you remember celebrating Christmas in the glorious 1970s, you probably remember ceramic Christmas trees. These small, decorative figures were a common sight on many people’s mantles, and it just didn’t feel like the holidays until your family’s own ceramic Christmas tree made its annual appearance. And now, like old VHS tapes before them, ceramic Christmas trees have become a coveted item of the nostalgia market, making them hot-ticket items on resale sites like eBay.
SHOPPING
oucampus.org

2006 N 51st St

RENOVATED 3BR/2BA Available 12/1/2021 - This newly renovated 3br/2ba features stainless steel appliances, new hard wood plank floors, washer/dryer in unit, smart features such as a ring doorbell and more!. Pricing is $2020.43/month which includes rent, water, sewer, trash, and tax. Pets are $30/month/pet. Resident pays power through SRP. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
therealdeal.com

Manhattan buyers shun fixer-uppers

Short supply, rising prices and now — uncompromising buyers. The latest trend to emerge from the pandemic is a rising preference for renovated homes over budget-friendly fixer-uppers among Manhattan buyers, a new report indicates. Real estate data firm UrbanDigs found that the gap in sales prices between fresh-faced apartments and...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Hiking
Lincoln Journal Star

2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $124,900

Great little bungalow home in Northeast Lincoln! This home features two bedrooms, full bath, updated kitchen and a nice big back yard. This is a great home looking for it's new owner. Set up a showing to see it today!
LINCOLN, NE
Reserve Voice

Reserve Voice

Reserve, NM
2
Followers
166
Post
131
Views
ABOUT

With Reserve Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy