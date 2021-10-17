CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodd City, TX

Check out these Dodd City homes on the market

Dodd City Times
Dodd City Times
 6 days ago

(Dodd City, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Dodd City. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JHEzo_0cU4BYsh00

5001 Corey Ann Street, Bonham, 75418

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,876 Square Feet | Built in 1979

There is a total of 14.407 acres. Secluded! Great get away End of the road and close to town. House is a fixer upper and is AS IS. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with a large den. 1844 sq ft 3 bay shop built in 2020. 1620 sq ft with a 16x14 office. Could be used for business or turn into a home. Wooded with a creek running thru property makes for wildlife. 2 Ponds

For open house information, contact DONNA THOMAS, FMI REALTY at 903-583-4471

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14584590)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZmf7_0cU4BYsh00

520 County Road 2211, Ivanhoe, 75447

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Welcome to Ivanhoe!! At the end of a county road set back for privacy, large hardwood trees shade the covered porch. Beautiful, fully remodeled home certified attached, and ready for VA USDA or FHA financing with loads of upgrades, including a brand new septic system, HVAC, and new metal roof. Other upgrades include flooring, fresh paint, wood-burning stove, remodeled kitchen, and bathrooms. The master has a walk-in closet and an attached office or nursery space. Outside you will also find a 20x20 metal shop with a 20' carport space off the front and off the back of the shop is a 10x20 lean-to for equipment storage. The back porch has additional covered parking for your side-by-side or four-wheelers.

For open house information, contact Megan Towery, Century 21 Harvey Properties at 903-583-3188

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14649426)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZRSe_0cU4BYsh00

1303 12Th Street, Honey Grove, 75446

3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,317 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This cute, cozy 3BR 2 bath home is located on a quite street near the school yet you can be to the Bois D' Arch Lake within minutes! Large living, dining and kitchen all open with vaulted ceiling, creates a great place for family and friends. From the living space to the outdoors is a large covered deck for entertaining and relaxing. The backyard has plenty of space for the little ones to play, raised garden beds and a storage building. Concrete driveway with an enclosed carport could easily be converted into another living space or garage. The covered front porch and a couple of huge trees in the front yard makes for plenty of shade in the mornings and hammocks for relaxing! Located near HWY 82 and 100.

For open house information, contact Vicki Rogers, Weichert Realtors-Solid Ground at 903-583-4900

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14638071)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MqF5K_0cU4BYsh00

265 County Road 3416, Windom, 75492

4 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Charming 1400 sq ft, 4 bed, 2 bath home on over 5 acres that is fully fenced with two roadside gate entrances and several mature trees that provide ample shade. Lounge on the large front porch and gaze at the beautiful, established knockout roses that wrap around the house and several outbuildings- each made complete with their own porches and landscaping. The largest of these outdoor buildings is a 32'x14' flex space that has 2 loft spaces inside for extra storage. It would make an awesome workshop, office, craft room- you name it. Very nicely kept and ready for finish out depending on your needs. The property also has a barn-shed in the back and separate fenced areas for animals. Schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Lacie York, Century 21 Harvey Properties at 903-583-3188

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14634729)

