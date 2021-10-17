Check out these homes for sale in Cawood now

(Cawood, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cawood will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

47 Water Tank Road, Cawood, 40815 3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,331 Square Feet | Built in 1948

For open house information, contact Darlene Lemarr, Lemarr Realty Company at 606-573-6412

303 Perkins St, Pennington Gap, 24277 2 Beds 2 Baths | $106,986 | Single Family Residence | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Gorgeous remodeled home in the heart of Lee County at an exceptional price. Move in ready is defined here. Offering a spacious yard, 2 big bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and plenty of room to entertain in the living room! Also offered is formal dining and so much more! Why pay for rent when you can own a beautiful home such as this one with a cheaper monthly payment than renting!

For open house information, contact GAVIN LEONARD, EXP REALTY, LLC at 888-519-5113x499

5294 West Highway 72, Harlan, 40831 3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Looking for a 1 level brick ranch, in a quite, peaceful rural setting, with extra acreage? Total of 4.7 surveyed mostly flat acres, Located in Harlan county, Ky, in Catron's Creek, with beautiful mountain views, this home offers a spacious living and dining room combo, large country kitchen, cozy family room with fireplace/gas logs, separate laundry room, primary bed and bath with 2 additional bedrooms and bath, all on 1 level...Attached 2 car garage, concrete drive, 23.8X27.6 covered Pavilion/shelter house & 18X18 outbuilding. Yard is partially fenced with chain link & privacy fencing. Call today

For open house information, contact Kathy F Jones, CENTURY 21 Advantage Realty at 606-878-0021

43 Redbud Court, Evarts, 40828 2 Beds 1 Bath | $46,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,095 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Looking for a cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house? Look no further! You're only minutes away from the city limits of Evarts, and close to the Evarts ATV trailhead.

For open house information, contact Leah Daniels, Forever Home at 606-505-5084