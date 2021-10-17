CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cawood, KY

Check out these homes for sale in Cawood now

Cawood Today
Cawood Today
 6 days ago

(Cawood, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cawood will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FGLe1_0cU4BXzy00

47 Water Tank Road, Cawood, 40815

3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,331 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Billed monthly

For open house information, contact Darlene Lemarr, Lemarr Realty Company at 606-573-6412

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20109464)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p2oPv_0cU4BXzy00

303 Perkins St, Pennington Gap, 24277

2 Beds 2 Baths | $106,986 | Single Family Residence | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Gorgeous remodeled home in the heart of Lee County at an exceptional price. Move in ready is defined here. Offering a spacious yard, 2 big bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and plenty of room to entertain in the living room! Also offered is formal dining and so much more! Why pay for rent when you can own a beautiful home such as this one with a cheaper monthly payment than renting!

For open house information, contact GAVIN LEONARD, EXP REALTY, LLC at 888-519-5113x499

Copyright © 2021 Tennessee Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TVARMLS-9929250)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0urIEN_0cU4BXzy00

5294 West Highway 72, Harlan, 40831

3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Looking for a 1 level brick ranch, in a quite, peaceful rural setting, with extra acreage? Total of 4.7 surveyed mostly flat acres, Located in Harlan county, Ky, in Catron's Creek, with beautiful mountain views, this home offers a spacious living and dining room combo, large country kitchen, cozy family room with fireplace/gas logs, separate laundry room, primary bed and bath with 2 additional bedrooms and bath, all on 1 level...Attached 2 car garage, concrete drive, 23.8X27.6 covered Pavilion/shelter house & 18X18 outbuilding. Yard is partially fenced with chain link & privacy fencing. Call today

For open house information, contact Kathy F Jones, CENTURY 21 Advantage Realty at 606-878-0021

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20106211)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DXd5j_0cU4BXzy00

43 Redbud Court, Evarts, 40828

2 Beds 1 Bath | $46,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,095 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Looking for a cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house? Look no further! You're only minutes away from the city limits of Evarts, and close to the Evarts ATV trailhead.

For open house information, contact Leah Daniels, Forever Home at 606-505-5084

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20121666)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
City
Cawood, KY
Local
Kentucky Business
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forever Home#City Limits#Laundry Room#Lemarr Realty Company#Exp Realty#Llc#Evarts Atv
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
Cawood Today

Cawood Today

Cawood, KY
25
Followers
293
Post
540
Views
ABOUT

With Cawood Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy