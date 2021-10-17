CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philipsburg, MT

Take a look at these homes for sale in Philipsburg

 6 days ago

(Philipsburg, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Philipsburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yKWkO_0cU4BW7F00

415 West Broadway Street, Philipsburg, 59858

1 Bed 1 Bath | $238,000 | Single Family Residence | 733 Square Feet | Built in 1894

A great opportunity to live or recreate in the Historic town of Philipsburg. You will love this quaint turn of the century cottage. The one bedroom, one bath home is located only a few blocks from the local shops and restaurants. The home sits on a little over 2 city lots. Please call your real estate professional to make an appointment.

For open house information, contact Robin Morrison, Clearwater Montana Properties (o389) - Philipsburg at 406-859-5263

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22113036)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CZcie_0cU4BW7F00

707 & 709 Arlington Street, Philipsburg, 59858

3 Beds 1 Bath | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 950 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Duplex on the East side of Philipsburg that is nearly new! A demand for full time as well as short term rentals makes this property a great investment opportunity. Each unit features an open layout living/kitchen area with vaulted ceilings. They are approximately 950 square feet each, and, boast 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Amenities include on-demand hot water, in-floor heat, incredible views of Discovery Ski Hill and the Pintler Range, and much more. A rare find!

For open house information, contact Charity Therriault, Clearwater Montana Properties (o389) - Philipsburg at 406-859-5263

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22018900)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XwuMX_0cU4BW7F00

98 Homestead Lane, Philipsburg, 59858

1 Bed 1 Bath | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 625 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Looks at these Views. Unique property that overlooks the whole valley. Wake up in a Yurt with views of the backside of Discovery Ski Area. Have your coffee on the deck and enjoy the views of the Pintler Mountains. This rare property is minutes away from historical Philipsburg. Weather your a hunter, fisherman, hiker, skier, or just an outdoor enthusiast, this property is perfect for you. Use it as a get away, or there is plenty of room on the 60 acres to build. Not many properties like this still available.

For open house information, contact Charity Therriault, Clearwater Montana Properties (o389) - Philipsburg at 406-859-5263

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22112566)

ABOUT

With Philipsburg Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

