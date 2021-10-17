CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laona, WI

Check out these Laona homes on the market

Laona Bulletin
Laona Bulletin
 6 days ago

(Laona, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Laona. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

W16329 Loop Dr N, Goodman, 54103

5 Beds 4 Baths | $804,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,456 Square Feet | Built in None

Immaculate 5 BR, 4 BA custom-built home on beautiful, full recreational Hilbert Lake. Quality home with a 36x36 attached insulated/heated garage, bi-level storage shed, wrap-around deck, beautiful landscaping, and attached pool room with an 18x11' indoor pool. Home features an amazing living room with cathedral ceilings, floor-to-ceiling wood-burning fireplace; family sunroom full of windows for lake viewing; a tremendous dining room with cathedral ceilings, custom dining table/chairs/buffet and free-standing fireplace; open-concept kitchen w/snack bar+pantry, main floor office/bedroom; upper level living quarters with tongue-and-groove pine, two large BR, loft for extra sleeping, full bath w/marble countertop; a stunning staircase leading to an upper level loft and master bedroom w/mirrored closet doors, master bath w/claw tub, and a walk-out balcony overlooking GORGEOUS sunsets. Extras: tile/maple/oak flooring, 3 furnaces, 2 hot water heaters, Pella triple pane windows, extra shed.

For open house information, contact KATHY FLANNERY, HOMELAND REALTY WI LLC at 715-449-5022

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-191984)

208 E Polk St, None, 54520

5 Beds 2 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,866 Square Feet | Built in None

Charm and character galore describe this historic "Queen Anne" home in downtown Crandon, across from the courthouse. A welcoming foyer opens to both the office and living room. Original hardwood flooring, crown molding and cabinets grace the living and dining rooms along with exquisite built-in benches surrounding the fireplace. A beautiful grand staircase leads to the 2nd and 3rd floors with 5 spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. Generous closets and extra storage are throughout the home. Enjoy your morning coffee watching the area wildlife on the 10'x38' covered front porch or on the 15'x18' back deck overlooking scenic Surprise Lake. This sizable lot provides plenty of outdoor space and is within walking distance of great restaurants, shops and parks! This is a must see property that will not last long!

For open house information, contact RICHARD DENTON, INTEGRITY REALTORS, LLC at 715-627-4181

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-192393)

307 Metonga Ave S, Crandon, 54520

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,470 Square Feet | Built in None

Amazing quality has been brought to this beautiful 3 BR 2 BA home with a 2 car garage that includes a new studio perfect for your guests. The property features gorgeous landscaping with a wrap around deck, pergola, bar and entertainment area. This quality remodeled home now has tall ceilings, a complete new kitchen with a snack bar and wine cooler, a full bath with a stunning tile shower, main floor master bedroom with a gorgeous master bath and walk-in closet, a beautiful living room that has a cozy free standing fireplace and a spiral staircase leading to a loft with two upstairs bedrooms. Call today to see this wonderful home!

For open house information, contact KATHY FLANNERY, HOMELAND REALTY WI LLC at 715-449-5022

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-193128)

3838 County Park Rd, Crandon, 54520

2 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Mobile Home | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1971

2 Bedroom 1 Bath mobile home. On eight peaceful acres within walking distance from beautiful full rec lake Metonga. Three detached large garages for all types of toys and storage. All around sporting area, snowmobile, fish, swim, water ski, and near Crandon airport.

For open house information, contact SAMANTHA WHITE, NORTHWOODS COMMUNITY REALTY, LLC at 715-612-2673

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-192581)

Laona Bulletin

Laona Bulletin

Laona, WI
ABOUT

With Laona Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

