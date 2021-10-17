Take a look at these homes for sale in Hartfield

(Hartfield, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hartfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

7309 Jefferson Court, Gloucester, 23061 4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,352 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Welcome home to this beautiful house in the highly desirable Founders Mill neighborhood. Look no further for your perfect home that’s very close to Gloucester Courthouse and central to all the surrounding counties. 4 bedrooms and 2 ½ bathrooms with a bonus room makes this house ideal for a family. A fenced back yard is perfect for kids or pets. All recent upgrades and updates are listed on the features sheet to include brand new carpet upstairs and a brand new sliding back door. Come check out this beauty today!

52 Eagles Flight Place, Diggs, 23045 3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1992

White's Creek/Chesapeake Bay Beachfront Waterfront! Amazing & endless views of the Bay, sand beach and sandy bottom great for swimming & pier! This home offers 1.79 acres with 83' of waterfrontage. The home offers 3 bedrooms, primary bedroom on first floor, & 2 additional bedrooms on second floor both with views of the Bay! There is a large great room, bonus room on second floor between the bedrooms, and a year around waterfront sun room. This home features: Pella windows on the 2nd floor, Stainless appliances, stone counter tops, generator, plenty of storage, & plenty of kitchen cabinets. There is a boat lift ("AS IS"), rip rap, & nice beach area along with a beach area that has a fire pit! There are 2 storage sheds for all your outside storage & paved driveway. Make this great home either your get-away or full time home! Come, relax on the deck and enjoy all this beachfront home and Bay have to offer- you will be glad you did!

3969 Crosscreek Lane, Gloucester, 23061 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,163 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Come home to your place in the country located on almost 5 acres, at the end of a private road. The property is beautifully landscaped with a stream. The home has been recently updated to include the kitchen and bathrooms, with Corian counters and island, luxury vinyl flooring, black stainless steel appliances, and a pantry. The living area boasts a Vermont Casting wood stove for cozy winter nights. There is a walkout basement area that could be turned into a workshop or man cave. Large deck overlooking your wooded backyard. New 30 year architectural shingled roof, Milani Bros. tilt windows, and HVAC in 2012. New outside structures include: Wood Shed- 2020, Dog Kennel -2021, Chicken Coop- 2019. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own this private oasis in the country.

433 Long Point Lane, Topping, 23169 3 Beds 2 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,555 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Waterfront home located on Meachim Creek. This home offers a kitchen with SS appliances, dining area, and a living room. There is a primary bedroom with an attached full bath and 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. You can enjoy waterfront views from the sunroom or the screened porch. There is an attached 2 car garage, dock with 2 boat lifts, detached shed, and a carport. A few upgrades include a new generator ( approximately 6 months) and HVAC was replaced in 2017. Conveniently located to local marinas, restaurants and shops. Just a short ride to the Rappahannock River!

