CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartfield, VA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Hartfield

Hartfield Dispatch
Hartfield Dispatch
 6 days ago

(Hartfield, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hartfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aAEf4_0cU4BULn00

7309 Jefferson Court, Gloucester, 23061

4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,352 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Welcome home to this beautiful house in the highly desirable Founders Mill neighborhood. Look no further for your perfect home that’s very close to Gloucester Courthouse and central to all the surrounding counties. 4 bedrooms and 2 ½ bathrooms with a bonus room makes this house ideal for a family. A fenced back yard is perfect for kids or pets. All recent upgrades and updates are listed on the features sheet to include brand new carpet upstairs and a brand new sliding back door. Come check out this beauty today!

For open house information, contact Hillary M Podd, Southern Trade Realty, Inc at 804-694-3113

Copyright © 2021 Chesapeake Bay & Rivers Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBRARVA-2128389)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bDOKg_0cU4BULn00

52 Eagles Flight Place, Diggs, 23045

3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1992

White's Creek/Chesapeake Bay Beachfront Waterfront! Amazing & endless views of the Bay, sand beach and sandy bottom great for swimming & pier! This home offers 1.79 acres with 83' of waterfrontage. The home offers 3 bedrooms, primary bedroom on first floor, & 2 additional bedrooms on second floor both with views of the Bay! There is a large great room, bonus room on second floor between the bedrooms, and a year around waterfront sun room. This home features: Pella windows on the 2nd floor, Stainless appliances, stone counter tops, generator, plenty of storage, & plenty of kitchen cabinets. There is a boat lift ("AS IS"), rip rap, & nice beach area along with a beach area that has a fire pit! There are 2 storage sheds for all your outside storage & paved driveway. Make this great home either your get-away or full time home! Come, relax on the deck and enjoy all this beachfront home and Bay have to offer- you will be glad you did!

For open house information, contact Renee Ashberry Edwards, Morgan & Edwards Real Estate at 804-725-1951

Copyright © 2021 Chesapeake Bay & Rivers Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBRARVA-2131575)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48XbDB_0cU4BULn00

3969 Crosscreek Lane, Gloucester, 23061

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,163 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Come home to your place in the country located on almost 5 acres, at the end of a private road. The property is beautifully landscaped with a stream. The home has been recently updated to include the kitchen and bathrooms, with Corian counters and island, luxury vinyl flooring, black stainless steel appliances, and a pantry. The living area boasts a Vermont Casting wood stove for cozy winter nights. There is a walkout basement area that could be turned into a workshop or man cave. Large deck overlooking your wooded backyard. New 30 year architectural shingled roof, Milani Bros. tilt windows, and HVAC in 2012. New outside structures include: Wood Shed- 2020, Dog Kennel -2021, Chicken Coop- 2019. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own this private oasis in the country.

For open house information, contact Brenda Hogge, Abbitt Realty Company at 804-642-2300

Copyright © 2021 Chesapeake Bay & Rivers Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBRARVA-2126546)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZhQK_0cU4BULn00

433 Long Point Lane, Topping, 23169

3 Beds 2 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,555 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Waterfront home located on Meachim Creek. This home offers a kitchen with SS appliances, dining area, and a living room. There is a primary bedroom with an attached full bath and 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. You can enjoy waterfront views from the sunroom or the screened porch. There is an attached 2 car garage, dock with 2 boat lifts, detached shed, and a carport. A few upgrades include a new generator ( approximately 6 months) and HVAC was replaced in 2017. Conveniently located to local marinas, restaurants and shops. Just a short ride to the Rappahannock River!

For open house information, contact Shyann E Lewis, Isabell K. Horsley Real Estate at 804-758-2430

Copyright © 2021 Chesapeake Bay & Rivers Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBRARVA-2128060)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartfield, VA
State
Vermont State
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Pella
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
Hartfield Dispatch

Hartfield Dispatch

Hartfield, VA
17
Followers
350
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hartfield Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy