Take a look at these homes for sale in Stratford

(Stratford, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stratford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

251 W Deodar Lane, Lemoore, 93245 3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,477 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath in established neighborhood. This home has been updated with newer cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and plantation shutters. Has separate living room and dining room. This open floor plan can serve many guests with concept of a large room. Backyard has a covered patio with nice landscaping with a path leading to a portable spa placed on a brick foundation.

1130 Redwood Lane, Lemoore, 93245 4 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,164 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Located on a corner lot, this open concept, 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, newly updated home is priced to sell and is a rare find in this market. With new flooring, New Stucco, updated bathrooms (hello granite countertops!), dual pane windows, a well-maintained kitchen (included is a Range/Oven and dishwasher), and a sparkling pool complete with a new pool pump, the only thing you'll need to worry about is what you who you'd like to invite over for dinner and a swim when you move in. Don't wait on this property because it definitely won't last long.

338 G Street, Lemoore, 93245 3 Beds 1 Bath | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,072 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Great Investment Opportunity or owner occupied, cute bungalow style home with covered porch, 3 bedroom 1 bath on a large lot with mature landscaping and also has alley access, large storage shed, attached ample car port, chain link front fencing Conveniently located near schools, parks and shopping centers. Currently Rented, subject to tenant rights.

1147 Par Avenue, Lemoore, 93245 3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,715 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Look no further! This beautiful 3 bedroom home has been meticulously maintained. Open concept perfect for entertaining. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Home has an office that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Extra concrete has been added to the back yard making for a relaxing outdoor area. Front and backyard have both been landscaped.

