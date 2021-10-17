Take a look at these homes for sale in Stratford

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Stratford, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stratford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

251 W Deodar Lane, Lemoore, 93245

3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,477 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath in established neighborhood. This home has been updated with newer cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and plantation shutters. Has separate living room and dining room. This open floor plan can serve many guests with concept of a large room. Backyard has a covered patio with nice landscaping with a path leading to a portable spa placed on a brick foundation.

For open house information, contact Laura Silveira, Lemoore Real Estate at 559-924-8355

Copyright © 2021 Kings County Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KCBRCA-222469)

1130 Redwood Lane, Lemoore, 93245

4 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,164 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Located on a corner lot, this open concept, 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, newly updated home is priced to sell and is a rare find in this market. With new flooring, New Stucco, updated bathrooms (hello granite countertops!), dual pane windows, a well-maintained kitchen (included is a Range/Oven and dishwasher), and a sparkling pool complete with a new pool pump, the only thing you'll need to worry about is what you who you'd like to invite over for dinner and a swim when you move in. Don't wait on this property because it definitely won't last long.

For open house information, contact Troyer Guy, Keller Williams Realty Tulare County at 559-733-4100

Copyright © 2021 Tulare County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TCMLSCA-211467)

338 G Street, Lemoore, 93245

3 Beds 1 Bath | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,072 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Great Investment Opportunity or owner occupied, cute bungalow style home with covered porch, 3 bedroom 1 bath on a large lot with mature landscaping and also has alley access, large storage shed, attached ample car port, chain link front fencing Conveniently located near schools, parks and shopping centers. Currently Rented, subject to tenant rights.

For open house information, contact Felicia Morris, Searchlight Realty, Inc. at 559-587-0808

Copyright © 2021 Fresno Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FARCA-565792)

1147 Par Avenue, Lemoore, 93245

3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,715 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Look no further! This beautiful 3 bedroom home has been meticulously maintained. Open concept perfect for entertaining. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Home has an office that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Extra concrete has been added to the back yard making for a relaxing outdoor area. Front and backyard have both been landscaped.

For open house information, contact Marleia Newton, Lemoore Real Estate at 559-924-8355

Copyright © 2021 Kings County Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KCBRCA-222731)

