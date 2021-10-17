House hunt Fairchild: See what’s on the market now

(Fairchild, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fairchild than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

108 S Main Street, Merrillan, 54754 3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,000 | 3,088 Square Feet | Built in 1977

commercial w/residence. Never judge by the outside or location. Bedroom sizes that are generous. A bath on the Main floor w/ a Soaking tub is every womans dream. Sunroom that is soft and serene. Don't miss out on all the walk in closets. At least 4 or 5. Kitchen has High end oven/range and cabinetry. Brick courtyard and outside of garage another courtyard. Commercial side can be anything you desire. Kitchen are included ,just add water. Roof, siding, windows are all updated in last few years

N1129 Hwy J, Hatfield, 54754 2 Beds 1 Bath | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 820 Square Feet | Built in 1976

32 Acres of wooded land + 2 bedroom four season second home. Garden gazebo & detached garage for storage for your toys. Property borders 100's of Clark county forest acres - close to Hatfield recreation area, ATV trails, Lake Arbutus, Bruce Mound winter sports area. Hardwood trees. Selling mostly turn key. 2 electric box set up for RV units. Enjoy this get-away property with family & friends.

N14317 Arndt Road, Fairchild, 54741 3 Beds 1 Bath | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Your paradise awaits! From the bluffside on this property you can see all the way to southeast Clark County and Wildcat Mound! This quaint, well-cared for cabin/home has all the modern conveniences of home with 15 acres to hike, hunt, pick blackberries, raspberries and enjoy the wildlife and stunning scenery! The 40 x 60 heated shop offers storage for all your toys or camper! This property also gives you direct ATV route access with an ATV club next door! There is also an additional 16 x 16 cabin to accomodate 3-4 guests!

E18850 County Road V, Augusta, 54722 3 Beds 1 Bath | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,629 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Hard to find updated home located across from the historic Dells Mill. This home offers a one acre lot along the Bridge Creek. New addition in 2021 for a family room or unbelievable 4th bedroom. Rock wood burning fireplace in the living room for those cold winter nights. Custom kitchen features hickory cabinets, wood flooring and a large dining area. Oversized bath with 1st floor laundry. Only 5 min. to Lake Eau Claire and across from Dells Pond. Two garages for all the toys. ATV/Snowmobile trails close.

