Take a look at these homes on the market in Franklin

(Franklin, VT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Franklin than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

81 Canada Street, Swanton, 05488 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,677 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Cute and Cozy 3br 1.5 bath home in the village.Upgrades in the last 6 years to include roof,furnace,kitchen,pellet stove,solar panels.Low utility bills with Vt Gas,solar,Swanton Village utilites.3 season front porch and quiet back patio.Nice home to raise a family.Well worth the look!!

For open house information, contact Kevin McWilliams, KW Vermont at 802-654-8500

123 Champlain Street, Enosburg, 05450 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Mobile Home | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Affordable living on a peaceful dead end street close to shopping and restaurants! Master Suite with a full bathroom and large vanity. Large covered back porch with access to the laundry room or kitchen walks out onto a flat easy to maintain yard that backs up to open space.

For open house information, contact Dianna Benoit-Kittell, KW Vermont- Enosburg at 802-782-4342

102 Hillside Drive, Franklin, 05450 3 Beds 3 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Remarkable new construction nearing completion in Franklin! Spacious, open floor plan with incredible finishes. Home offers eat in kitchen/dining area, living room, and large master bedroom suite with walk in closet and stunning master bath! Lot offers plenty of space for gardens or outdoor activities. Enjoy miles of beautiful views. Seller is a licensed real estate agent.

For open house information, contact Dianna Benoit-Kittell, KW Vermont- Enosburg at 802-782-4342

4038 Pond Road, Fairfield, 05483 4 Beds 3 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,811 Square Feet | Built in 1860

Incredibly beautiful remodeled colonial farmhouse in Sheldon/Fairfield with lovely pastural and mountain views. This quintessential Vermont home boasts 4 bedrooms, 1 full and 2- 3/4 bathrooms as well an office space on the first floor. Large country kitchen with corion counter tops and huge island with ample area for food prep and eating area. Enjoy the pellet stove in the breakfast area or take your lunch out on the 3 season sun porch adjacent to the kitchen. For the large family gatherings you have a formal dining room. The first floor also boasts a full bath, laundry room, living room and family room with crown molding as well. The upstairs has 4 bedrooms with a master bath with double vanity and tiled shower to enjoy each day and not typically found in a home of this age. Huge bonus space in the attic for extra storage. Two-car garage w/extra bay. If you like country living this home has it all. Lots of land and area for garden spaces. Across the street you can check out your neighbors farm and their livestock as they graze the pastureland. If you have a lot of toys you can store them in the oversized attached garage. Don’t miss this one.

For open house information, contact Brian French, Brian French Real Estate at 802-862-6433