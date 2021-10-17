CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin, VT

Take a look at these homes on the market in Franklin

Franklin Updates
Franklin Updates
 6 days ago

(Franklin, VT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Franklin than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XIgq7_0cU4BPwA00

81 Canada Street, Swanton, 05488

3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,677 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Cute and Cozy 3br 1.5 bath home in the village.Upgrades in the last 6 years to include roof,furnace,kitchen,pellet stove,solar panels.Low utility bills with Vt Gas,solar,Swanton Village utilites.3 season front porch and quiet back patio.Nice home to raise a family.Well worth the look!!

For open house information, contact Kevin McWilliams, KW Vermont at 802-654-8500

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4874898)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lWVCm_0cU4BPwA00

123 Champlain Street, Enosburg, 05450

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Mobile Home | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Affordable living on a peaceful dead end street close to shopping and restaurants! Master Suite with a full bathroom and large vanity. Large covered back porch with access to the laundry room or kitchen walks out onto a flat easy to maintain yard that backs up to open space.

For open house information, contact Dianna Benoit-Kittell, KW Vermont- Enosburg at 802-782-4342

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4881849)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NM3OE_0cU4BPwA00

102 Hillside Drive, Franklin, 05450

3 Beds 3 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Remarkable new construction nearing completion in Franklin! Spacious, open floor plan with incredible finishes. Home offers eat in kitchen/dining area, living room, and large master bedroom suite with walk in closet and stunning master bath! Lot offers plenty of space for gardens or outdoor activities. Enjoy miles of beautiful views. Seller is a licensed real estate agent.

For open house information, contact Dianna Benoit-Kittell, KW Vermont- Enosburg at 802-782-4342

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4885196)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eVXar_0cU4BPwA00

4038 Pond Road, Fairfield, 05483

4 Beds 3 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,811 Square Feet | Built in 1860

Incredibly beautiful remodeled colonial farmhouse in Sheldon/Fairfield with lovely pastural and mountain views. This quintessential Vermont home boasts 4 bedrooms, 1 full and 2- 3/4 bathrooms as well an office space on the first floor. Large country kitchen with corion counter tops and huge island with ample area for food prep and eating area. Enjoy the pellet stove in the breakfast area or take your lunch out on the 3 season sun porch adjacent to the kitchen. For the large family gatherings you have a formal dining room. The first floor also boasts a full bath, laundry room, living room and family room with crown molding as well. The upstairs has 4 bedrooms with a master bath with double vanity and tiled shower to enjoy each day and not typically found in a home of this age. Huge bonus space in the attic for extra storage. Two-car garage w/extra bay. If you like country living this home has it all. Lots of land and area for garden spaces. Across the street you can check out your neighbors farm and their livestock as they graze the pastureland. If you have a lot of toys you can store them in the oversized attached garage. Don’t miss this one.

For open house information, contact Brian French, Brian French Real Estate at 802-862-6433

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4865376)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Franklin, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Real Estate
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Business
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Real Estate Brokerage#Benoit#Kw Vermont#Sheldon Fairfield
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
Franklin Updates

Franklin Updates

Franklin, VT
24
Followers
289
Post
908
Views
ABOUT

With Franklin Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy