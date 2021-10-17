CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Sulphur Springs, MT

White Sulphur Springs-curious? These homes are on the market

White Sulphur Springs Updates
White Sulphur Springs Updates
 6 days ago

(White Sulphur Springs, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in White Sulphur Springs than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G91x8_0cU4BOIf00

1780 Hwy 89 North, White Sulphur Springs, 59645

7 Beds 8 Baths | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,553 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Surrounded by US Forest Service on 3 sides and a conservation easement on the 4th, you'll find this comfortable, unpretentious cabin/lodge on 2.75 acres tucked in the trees along Sheep Creek. Accessible year 'round from picturesque Highway 89 that runs between White Sulphur Springs and Neihart, this property offers endless recreation, entrepreneurial prospects, and the freedom and space to host family and friends for guaranteed memory-making.The fully-furnished home offers 7 oversized bedrooms, 7.5 baths, two living rooms, a rec room, and abundant windows offering natural light and soul-soothing forest views in every direction.

For open house information, contact Freda Wilkinson, Big Sky Brokers, LLC at 406-443-1300

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22116223)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A7sAJ_0cU4BOIf00

205 1St Avenue Se Se, Other-See Remarks, 59645

5 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,050 Square Feet | Built in 1880

You can own a gorgeous historic home with a modern addition in the heart of White Sulphur Springs! This home built in 1880 has many of the original features intact such as the bullseye trim, built in butler's pantry, banister, and the original fireplace is now in the new addition. Three full baths, 5 bedrooms, a three car attached garage, fenced yard, and large kitchen. This home is within walking distance of all of town's main attractions such as the hot springs, eateries, the brewery, grocery shopping, and banks. Additional photos will be added to the listing the week of March 8-12.

For open house information, contact Leanne Bodell, Clearwater Montana Properties at 406-547-3000

Copyright © 2021 Billings Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BARMT-316804)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aKkgt_0cU4BOIf00

18 E South Street, Other-See Remarks, 59645

3 Beds 0 Bath | $225,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 1971

One level living in White Sulphur Springs! This beautifully remodeled home is just a few blocks away from the Arrowhead Meadows golf course. The bathrooms have been very tastefully redone as well as the kitchen. The home is neat as a pin! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living room, and gorgeous flooring. This home was once a rental and brought in $1,000/month with tenants paying all utilities. There is also another home on the property that rents for $300/month. This is a great investment opportunity!

For open house information, contact Leanne Bodell, Clearwater Montana Properties at 406-547-3000

Copyright © 2021 Billings Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BARMT-320242)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKYzQ_0cU4BOIf00

16 2Nd Avenue South East, White Sulphur Springs, 59645

1 Bed 1 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,137 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This charming turn of the century property is located in the heart of White Sulphur Springs. This lovely one level home has several updates and is located on a corner lot. The carriage house serves as the garage. The large lot is a beautiful place to entertain. White Sulphur Springs does not have zoning currently so this could be a wonderful place for a residence or a retail business. It is a stone's throw away from the local brewery, a few blocks from the hot springs, and the local eateries. The possibilities are endless with this property.

For open house information, contact Leanne Bodell, Clearwater Montana Properties - White Sulphur Springs at 800-577-3013

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22111704)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
Local
Montana Business
City
White Sulphur Springs, MT
City
Neihart, MT
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Forest Service#Retail Business#Mt#Big Sky Brokers#Llc
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
White Sulphur Springs Updates

White Sulphur Springs Updates

White Sulphur Springs, MT
33
Followers
254
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With White Sulphur Springs Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy