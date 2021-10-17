White Sulphur Springs-curious? These homes are on the market

(White Sulphur Springs, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in White Sulphur Springs than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1780 Hwy 89 North, White Sulphur Springs, 59645 7 Beds 8 Baths | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,553 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Surrounded by US Forest Service on 3 sides and a conservation easement on the 4th, you'll find this comfortable, unpretentious cabin/lodge on 2.75 acres tucked in the trees along Sheep Creek. Accessible year 'round from picturesque Highway 89 that runs between White Sulphur Springs and Neihart, this property offers endless recreation, entrepreneurial prospects, and the freedom and space to host family and friends for guaranteed memory-making.The fully-furnished home offers 7 oversized bedrooms, 7.5 baths, two living rooms, a rec room, and abundant windows offering natural light and soul-soothing forest views in every direction.

205 1St Avenue Se Se, Other-See Remarks, 59645 5 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,050 Square Feet | Built in 1880

You can own a gorgeous historic home with a modern addition in the heart of White Sulphur Springs! This home built in 1880 has many of the original features intact such as the bullseye trim, built in butler's pantry, banister, and the original fireplace is now in the new addition. Three full baths, 5 bedrooms, a three car attached garage, fenced yard, and large kitchen. This home is within walking distance of all of town's main attractions such as the hot springs, eateries, the brewery, grocery shopping, and banks. Additional photos will be added to the listing the week of March 8-12.

18 E South Street, Other-See Remarks, 59645 3 Beds 0 Bath | $225,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 1971

One level living in White Sulphur Springs! This beautifully remodeled home is just a few blocks away from the Arrowhead Meadows golf course. The bathrooms have been very tastefully redone as well as the kitchen. The home is neat as a pin! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living room, and gorgeous flooring. This home was once a rental and brought in $1,000/month with tenants paying all utilities. There is also another home on the property that rents for $300/month. This is a great investment opportunity!

16 2Nd Avenue South East, White Sulphur Springs, 59645 1 Bed 1 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,137 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This charming turn of the century property is located in the heart of White Sulphur Springs. This lovely one level home has several updates and is located on a corner lot. The carriage house serves as the garage. The large lot is a beautiful place to entertain. White Sulphur Springs does not have zoning currently so this could be a wonderful place for a residence or a retail business. It is a stone's throw away from the local brewery, a few blocks from the hot springs, and the local eateries. The possibilities are endless with this property.

