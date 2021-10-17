CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley, MI

Take a look at these homes for sale in Ashley

Ashley Updates
Ashley Updates
 6 days ago

(Ashley, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ashley. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4787 Skyline Dr, Perrinton, 48871

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1970

RAINBOW LAKE - Enjoy lake access on all sports Rainbow Lake! Renovated and Ready to Move Into this 3 BR, 1.5 BA ranch is on a double lot! Large open living room with fireplace, picture window, and new (2021) French doors to patio area. Newer kitchen with island and new (2021) appliances and tile backsplash! New paint, light fixtures, flooring, and more (2021)! Main floor laundry! Huge 2.5+ attached garage with high overhead, finished, plus workshop space/storage/rec. room extends from the garage! Covered porch, patio, firepit, and more! Time to enjoy summer on the lake! Nothing to do here but bring the boat! Sale does not include the swing on the porch or the bar set in the living room (not attached)

For open house information, contact MORGAN BEILFUSS, THE HOME OFFICE REALTY LLC at 989-725-5246

Copyright © 2021 Greater Shiawassee Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SRBRMI-50050207)

115 N First, Bannister, 48807

3 Beds 3 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,412 Square Feet | Built in 1970

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on corner lot in Bannister. Attached garage. Easy commute to Lansing, St Johns, Ithaca, Chesaning and Owosso and surrounding areas. Open floor plan. Metal roof. 2 covered porches and deck.

For open house information, contact CAROL PERRY, Chesaning Realty at 989-845-6000

Copyright © 2021 Greater Shiawassee Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SRBRMI-50055143)

12800 S Merrill Rd, Merrill, 48614

3 Beds 1 Bath | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 988 Square Feet | Built in 1978

***Lost Our Buyer!! Youre in Luck!!*** Peace & Quiet! This quaint ranch-style home sits up on over 2 acres of private property including a small pond! Remodeled kitchen! Full basement! Metal Roof, vinyl windows and siding!

For open house information, contact Jacob Newman, THE HOME OFFICE REALTY LLC at 989-725-5246

Copyright © 2021 Greater Shiawassee Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SRBRMI-50055914)

11054 Lakeside Drive, Perrinton, 48871

3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Nicely updated 3 bed / 2 bath ranch home located in Mid Michigan's Rainbow Lake neighborhood. So much to love in this home starting with the kitchen with the stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and island that seats 2. The dining room has patio doors out to the new deck, expansive backyard and fire pit, all great for entertaining. The living room is spacious with views of the lake. Down the hall you'll find a full bathroom, two bedrooms, laundry closet and master suite. The attached one car garage has garage doors on both sides! Best of all is the community. You will have lake access to the private all-sports Rainbow Lake which is wonderful for boating, skiing, fishing and swimming with friends and family. The HOA fee is just $175. a year and there are well maintained parks, beaches, playground and pickleball courts. This home is only 35 min. from the Lansing area, 1.25 hrs from Grand Rapids and 2 hours from Detroit. Come out and see it today!

For open house information, contact Patti Warnke, CENTURY 21 LOOKING GLASS at 517-887-0800

Copyright © 2021 Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAAR-1892036)

