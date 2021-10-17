CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenmare, ND

Kenmare-curious? These homes are on the market

Kenmare News Flash
Kenmare News Flash
 6 days ago

(Kenmare, ND) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Kenmare will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nyjpm_0cU4BMXD00

315 7Th Ave Ne, Kenmare, 58746

6 Beds 3 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,248 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Move-up to this spacious home with a single stall attached garage, area for a home based business and a 42x42 shop! This ranch style home boasts 3248 total square feet and features six bedrooms (three non-egress) and two bathrooms. The kitchen offers ample cabinetry, countertop space and newer appliances. Just off the kitchen is the dining area with a patio door providing access to the deck, patio and spacious backyard. The main living area offers a large picture window allowing natural light to fill your home. Three bedrooms, a full bathroom and laundry room complete the main floor. Downstairs you will find two family rooms, three non-egress bedrooms, and a three-quarter bathroom. The attached garage has been converted to one stall with storage and additional living space that would work perfectly for a home based business. In the back, there is a 42x42 shop with an oversized garage door, floor drains, 220 electrical service, and three-quarter bathroom. This home offers something for everyone. Call your favorite REALTOR® to schedule your own private showing.

For open house information, contact Alexa Louser, NextHome Legendary Properties at 701-852-8151

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-190827)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YIG8P_0cU4BMXD00

603 1St Ave Nw, Kenmare, 58746

3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,648 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Own a piece of the American Dream! Large one story home, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a double attached insulated, sheet rocked garage! Newer roofing, new garage doors, new rain gutters and more. Located in the beautiful town of Kenmare, home of the Honkers! Over looking Deslacs Lake! Very affordable home with even more potential to finish off the lower level, which currently has a 3/4 bath and a non egress bedroom. The main floor boasts a huge living room, dining room combination with lots of daylight, nice kitchen and bedroom space. Close to school and shopping downtown, gas and groceries, swimming pool, everything is close! Call your favorite Realtor today to see it!

For open house information, contact Dale Lawson, NextHome Legendary Properties at 701-852-8151

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-184749)

See more property details

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Kenmare News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

