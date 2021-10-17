On the hunt for a home in Arco? These houses are on the market

(Arco, ID) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Arco. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

333 South Blaine, Arco, 83213 2 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,095 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Charming home with lots of updates. Including heated floor, new electrical, new windows, new insulation throughout, new siding. Great starter home or rental. Great location in town near with mountain views.

For open house information, contact Jessica Melni, Magic Valley Realty at 208-944-9042

350 Rena Street, Arco, 83213 4 Beds 1 Bath | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,248 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This home was updated in 2018 with new paint, carpet, metal roof and vinyl siding, and fully remodeled kitchen, there are 2 rooms downstairs with a family room and the laundry, with a place to possibly put in a second bathroom and lots of storage under the stairs. The yard is fenced with chain link and you can sit in the back yard and have a view of the number hill. it has an insulated one car garage and a bonus room or office. Established yard and you could possibly put in a garden. Close to dining and plenty of places for recreation. All offer's will be looked at by seller

For open house information, contact Melyssa Cuellar, Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties at 208-539-7027

238 Louise Drive, Arco, 83213 3 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Nice little 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a back yard fully fenced for dogs and a garden area. Really pretty wood floors in the living room. Comfortable living in an incredible little town. Call listing agent and book a showing today!

For open house information, contact Boone Barnes, L P Barnes Real Estate at 208-527-3307

2733 Birch Street, Arco, 83213 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,991 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This 1632 square foot, 3 bed 1 bath home is in Butte City, just Southeast of Arco, Idaho. The home has 2 unfinished rooms in the basement that are essentially bedrooms. The home has a good-sized kitchen, and the bathroom was just remodeled. This home sits fenced, on .29 of an acre, is heated via propane forced air, and has an incredible, attached, double bay heated garage/shop. Come see this one today!

For open house information, contact Boone Barnes, L P Barnes Real Estate at 208-527-3307