Take a look at these homes on the Dennis market now
(Dennis, MS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Dennis. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
Unique cottage home tucked away on 40 acres offering privacy, surrounded by gently rolling fields and mature tree lined groves. This home is less than 3 years old containing 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, vaulted ceiling in the living room, eat-in kitchen and oversized porches for entertaining. Also, included is an older home that can be used for a rental property or additional storage. All information subject to verification.
For open house information, contact Keith Henley, RE/MAX Elite, REALTORS(r) at 662-767-4700
What else do you need!? This 4br/3.5ba home sits on 6 acres and has all one family needs! With 4800 sqft, this classic southern home features a large family room, wood floors, gourmet kitchen with s/s appliances, wetbar, breakfast room & formal dining. The master suite has a double rain head walk in shower, dual vanities, & walk-in closets! Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, office & large gameroom! Complete with a double attached and a double detached garage, 20x40 saltwater pool with a fantastic outdoor kitchen! Also, a 30x40 metal shop with a outdoor basketball (half) court, and batting cage!! It's truly a must see! All info subject to verification.
For open house information, contact Kevin Knight, TM REALTORS at 662-842-3844
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A GREAT STARTER HOME OR INVESTMENT HOUSE? THIS CHARMING 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOUSE IS READY TO BE TURNED BACK INTO A HOME. WITH A LITTLE TLC THIS HOUSE LOCATED IN A PEACEFUL NEIGHBORHOOD IS JUST WAITING FOR YOU. CALL ME TODAY TO GET A TOUR. HOME IS BEING SOLD AS IS.
For open house information, contact Shane Kilby, BRICKDRIVEN REALTY at 256-766-0000
